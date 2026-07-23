Save The Dates: Percy Jackson Season 3, New Thundermans Movie, And More

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has a return date: Season 3 of the Disney+ adaptation premieres Friday, November 20, Disney+ announced Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con. Series stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo), and Olive Abercrombie (Bianca di Angelo) all joined the show's panel at Hall H.

The third season is based on "The Titan's Curse," the third installment in Rick Riordan's book series. ("Percy Jackson" earned a Season 3 renewal at Disney+ in March 2025.) Per the official logline: "The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the 'Big Three' is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance."

Season 2 wrapped up in January; check out our finale post mortem with executive producer Craig Silverstein. Press PLAY to watch the date announcement video above.