Big Brother Caps Dramatic Week 2 With A Key Eviction — Who Went Home?

The following post contains spoilers for the "Big Brother 28" Week 2 eviction.

It's not often that we bear witness to a "Big Brother" week so eventful that the live eviction feels more like a footnote than the main event. But by the time Thursday's episode came around — bringing Week 2 of Season 28 to a close — we'd already been gifted the late-night formation of a super-alliance, a showmance's fake breakup, and Angela yelling, "B*tch, please!" at Jason while dressed as a massive egg. How could the eviction top any of that?

Indeed, Thursday's live hour didn't quite reach the dramatic heights of Wednesday's outing, but there was still ample tension as Jason, Melody, and Rome faced possible eviction. Rome remained Devens' main target, but in the event he won the BB Blockbuster, some members of the Toolshed alliance — namely Dee and Angela — toyed with the idea of sending Melody home in order to end her growing bond with Drew. But in the event Rome didn't win the BB Blockbuster and remained up for eviction, other houseguests — Barrett, Drew, and Mallory among them — wondered if it might benefit them more long-term to keep Rome in the house anyway.

In short: Regardless of how the Blockbuster shook out, Rome seemed poised to stay, right?