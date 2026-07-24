Big Brother Caps Dramatic Week 2 With A Key Eviction — Who Went Home?
The following post contains spoilers for the "Big Brother 28" Week 2 eviction.
It's not often that we bear witness to a "Big Brother" week so eventful that the live eviction feels more like a footnote than the main event. But by the time Thursday's episode came around — bringing Week 2 of Season 28 to a close — we'd already been gifted the late-night formation of a super-alliance, a showmance's fake breakup, and Angela yelling, "B*tch, please!" at Jason while dressed as a massive egg. How could the eviction top any of that?
Indeed, Thursday's live hour didn't quite reach the dramatic heights of Wednesday's outing, but there was still ample tension as Jason, Melody, and Rome faced possible eviction. Rome remained Devens' main target, but in the event he won the BB Blockbuster, some members of the Toolshed alliance — namely Dee and Angela — toyed with the idea of sending Melody home in order to end her growing bond with Drew. But in the event Rome didn't win the BB Blockbuster and remained up for eviction, other houseguests — Barrett, Drew, and Mallory among them — wondered if it might benefit them more long-term to keep Rome in the house anyway.
In short: Regardless of how the Blockbuster shook out, Rome seemed poised to stay, right?
Blockbuster and eviction results
Well, no.
First, it was Jason who won the BB Blockbuster, a fast-paced competition that required players to stack piles of gigantic gemstones in their appropriate columns. Rome made a respectable push for the win, but Jason was fast, and he stacked his gems and hit the buzzer well before Rome or Melody approached victory.
And though some of the houseguests were previously tempted to keep Rome in the game, none of them followed through on those conversations when it came time to cast their votes. Rome was ultimately evicted by a vote of 12 to one — and nope, that lone vote to keep him didn't come from in-house girlfriend Lyric. It came from Taylor, who is either playing 4D chess and plans to pin her vote on Lyric, or has no idea what's going on in the house, alliance-wise, and was mortified to realize she was the outlier. We'll have to wait until Sunday's episode to find out.
Speaking of mortifying, Rome found out in his Q&A with Julie Chen Moonves that Lyric did not vote to keep him... but that was after he'd publicly professed his love for Lyric and swept her off her feet with a kiss before leaving the house. Whoops.
That's a wrap on Week 2, "Big Brother" fans! Were you sad to see Rome go? And who do you hope wins Head of Household next? Tell us below!