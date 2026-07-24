Blade Runner 2099 Series Sets Release Date On Prime Video — Watch Hunter Schafer And Michelle Yeoh In First Trailer
The Replicant uprising now has a start date.
"Blade Runner 2099," Prime Video's limited series follow-up to the "Blade Runner 2049" film, will begin streaming on Wednesday, November 25. All eight episodes will be available to watch that day.
The release date — and an accompanying teaser trailer, which you can watch above — were announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel today.
The series is set 50 years after the events of the most recent "Blade Runner" movie. "Los Angeles has been reborn," the official logline tells us, "just not by humanity." Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria") plays Cora, a fugitive who takes on the identity of a Blade Runner "in a final bid to stop running," the synopsis continues.
"Replicants," we hear Cora say in the footage above. "They keep taking it all away. How much longer until we have nothing?"
She partners with Olwen (played by Michelle Yeoh, "Star Trek: Discovery"), a Replicant who doesn't have much time left. Together, they hunt down "a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city."
Is Ridley Scott involved in Blade Runner 2099?
In addition to Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, the "Blade Runner 2099" cast also includes Lewis Gribben (Channel 's "Generation Z"), Dimitri Abold ("HIjack"), Matthew Needham ("House of the Dragon"), Katelyn Rose Downey (RTÉ's "Clean Sweep"), Daniel Rigby (HBO's "Harry Potter"), Johnny Harris ("A Gentleman in Moscow"), Amy Lennox (BBC One's "Holby City"), Tom Burke (BBC One's "C.B. Strike"), Sheila Atim ("The Vampire Lestat"), and Maurizio Lombardi ("The New Pope").
Silka Luisa ("Shining Girls") executive-produces and serves as showrunner. Ridley Scott, who directed both the 1982 "Blade Runner" film (seen above) and produced its sequel, "Blade Runner 2049," also is an executive producer. Other EPs include Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Ben Robert, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Tom Spezialy, Richard Charkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, and Jonathan van Tulleken. Van Tulleken also directed the limited series' first two episodes.
Are you looking forward to the next installment in the "Blade Runner" saga? Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post, then hit the comments with your thoughts!