The Replicant uprising now has a start date.

"Blade Runner 2099," Prime Video's limited series follow-up to the "Blade Runner 2049" film, will begin streaming on Wednesday, November 25. All eight episodes will be available to watch that day.

The release date — and an accompanying teaser trailer, which you can watch above — were announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel today.

The series is set 50 years after the events of the most recent "Blade Runner" movie. "Los Angeles has been reborn," the official logline tells us, "just not by humanity." Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria") plays Cora, a fugitive who takes on the identity of a Blade Runner "in a final bid to stop running," the synopsis continues.

"Replicants," we hear Cora say in the footage above. "They keep taking it all away. How much longer until we have nothing?"

She partners with Olwen (played by Michelle Yeoh, "Star Trek: Discovery"), a Replicant who doesn't have much time left. Together, they hunt down "a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city."