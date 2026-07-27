Quote Of The Day By Conan O'Brien: 'Nobody In Life Gets Exactly What They Thought They Were Going To Get. But...'

Getting pushed out of "The Tonight Show" in 2010 could have embittered Conan O'Brien. Instead, it inspired one of his most enduring pieces of advice.

O'Brien began his television career as a writer on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 1988 before moving to Fox's "The Simpsons" in 1991, where he remained through 1993. During his tenure there, he wrote the Season 4 episode "Marge vs. the Monorail" before departing to succeed David Letterman as host of NBC's "Late Night" in 1993.

In 2004, NBC announced that O'Brien would succeed Jay Leno as host of "The Tonight Show" in 2009. But as Leno's departure approached, the network became reluctant to lose its longtime late-night star. Rather than letting him leave, NBC gave Leno a new primetime series at 10 p.m., which premiered in September 2009 ahead of local news broadcasts, followed by O'Brien's "Tonight Show." It was ultimately a ratings disaster that depressed local news ratings, further hurting O'Brien's audience at 11:35 p.m., which had already begun losing its lead over CBS' "The Late Show" before Leno's 10 p.m. debut.

By January 2010, NBC had decided to shrink "The Jay Leno Show" to a half-hour and move it to 11:35 p.m., pushing O'Brien's "Tonight Show" into tomorrow. Rather than continue hosting the show after midnight, O'Brien stepped down just seven months into his tenure, accepting a buyout that kept him off television for seven months before resurfacing on TBS with the eponymous talk show "Conan." He remained there for 11 years before retiring from late-night television in 2021, but has remained a pop culture mainstay thanks to his HBO Max travelogue "Conan O'Brien Must Go," his popular podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," and multiple turns as host of the Academy Awards.