Patrick Swayze Starred In This Short-Lived, Slightly Bizarre '80s TV Crime Drama

Patrick Swayze might be best known for his roles in blockbusters and cult classics, but the "Dirty Dancing" star also spent quite a bit of time on television early in his career.

After being a part of the made-for-TV biker drama "Return of the Rebels," Swayze played street gang leader Bandit in 1983's "The Renegades," a six-episode crime drama that ABC canceled due to low ratings. Before the series aired, Swayze's Bandit sported a sleazier edge in the show's two-hour backdoor pilot, but was later mellowed down into a more amicable protagonist.

The impetus behind "The Renegades" was to capitalize on the success of "The Warriors," Walter Hill's 1979 action thriller, which had a successful theatrical run despite receiving negative critical reception at the time. Now a cult classic, "The Warriors" skillfully captures a dystopian snapshot of a crime-ridden New York and gang-centered youth rebellion. "The Renegades" combined this thematic lawlessness with a police procedural that saw Bandit and his gang act as a special undercover unit to combat crime.

While Swayze is admittedly the standout here, the TV pilot also features "Dynasty" star Tracy Scoggins, who would later play Captain Elizabeth Lochley in the final season of "Babylon 5." There's also a young Kurtwood Smith (years before achieving fame on "That '70s Show") playing Captain Frank Scanlon, a skeptical cop who also happens to be the precinct boss.