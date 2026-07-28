Quote Of The Day By Viola Davis: 'Every Painful Memory, Every Mentor, Every Foe Served As A...'

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Viola Davis is one of entertainment's greatest living performers, one who's also admirable for her personal viewpoints on life, the creative process, happiness, and more. And whether it's in her acceptance speeches, personal writing, or the work that lands on our screens, the actress has plenty of wisdom and insight worth highlighting and learning from.

On the TV side of things, Davis has been nominated for Primetime Emmys five times, winning for Lead Actress in 2015 for "How to Get Away With Murder." (Three of her other nominations were for the same role, while the fifth was for her guest spot in "Scandal" in 2018.) But Davis has achieved success far and wide across the industry, winning an Oscar in 2017 for "Fences," two Actor Awards for "Fences" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and two Tonys for "Fences" and "King Hedley II." (She even picked up a few Performer of the Week wins right here on TVLine.)

There's seemingly nothing that can stop this acting powerhouse, but as she outlined in her 2022 autobiography, that wasn't always the case.