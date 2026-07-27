What To Watch Monday: Emmy Rossum In Furious, Harry Wild And Inspector Ellis Wrap, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: Emmy Rossum headlines Hulu's "Furious," secrets come to light on "All American," and "Harry Wild" and "Inspector Ellis" wrap for the season.
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Showtimes for July 27, 2026
Furious
Series premiere: As an FBI agent (Emmy Rossum) and a female serial killer (Lola Petticrew) walk their own paths toward justice, their lives begin to intertwine; Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy co-star.
Harry Wild
Season 5 finale: When Malky has no memory of committing murder, Harry, Fergus, and Charlie must find out who benefits from the victim's death; Harry makes a vital breakthrough in a sinister case.
Inspector Ellis
Season 2 finale: Shocking revelations about Abi's death send tremors through Elmsly; Ellis and Harper must unmask a killer before the village's secrets consume the truth.
The 1% Club
It's Ladies Night! For the first time ever, the stage belongs to 100 extraordinary women as they compete for $100,000.
All American
In a flashback to Amina's time at Dinsberg, secrets are revealed that put Amina and KJ in the hot seat; Tori and Khalil grow closer.
American Ninja Warrior
The Central Regional Qualifying rounds continue in Las Vegas as ninjas compete for a spot in the Regional Finals.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Kat questions Cooper's feelings for her during a crew night out; a guest's endless requests leave Joy second-guessing herself; Sandy springs into emergency mode amid a violent storm.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
The remaining dancers tackle a group performance; mentored by Britt Stewart, they must master a high-intensity routine in just hours, putting teamwork, timing, and resilience to the test.
Shark Week
Night 2 programming includes "Bull Shark Dinner Bell," "House of Sharks," and "Biggest Mako on Earth." (View full schedule.)
World War II With Tom Hanks
Docuseries finale: The most terrible weapon ever created will change the course of the war in the Pacific.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
A business disagreement threatens to destroy Kacie and Steven's friendship; Kristi encourages Jesse to take a trip to work on his marriage.
The Quiz With Balls
Families who previously faced off on "Extracted" meet again for the chance to win $100,000.
Modern Marvels: WWII
The three-part docuseries explores the greatest machines, most impactful weapons, and groundbreaking innovations of World War II.
The Wall
Richard went above and beyond when he drove 50 miles on his birthday to return a lost wallet to a passenger; now, the railroad conductor and his sister Erika take on the wall.