What To Watch Monday: Emmy Rossum In Furious, Harry Wild And Inspector Ellis Wrap, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: Emmy Rossum headlines Hulu's "Furious," secrets come to light on "All American," and "Harry Wild" and "Inspector Ellis" wrap for the season.

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