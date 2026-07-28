Ted Lasso Returns To Coach AFC Richmond's Women's Team In Full-Length Season 4 Trailer
There's no place like home — which, in this case, is Nelson Road.
Apple TV on Tuesday released the full-length trailer for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, previewing Jason Sudeikis' return to AFC Richmond three years after Ted left England to reunite with his family. This time around, he'll serve as head coach of the club's newly formed women's team. "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," according to the official logline.
The Emmy Award-winning comedy returns August 5. One new episode will be released every Wednesday, culminating in an October 7 finale. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, down from 12 in Seasons 2 and 3. (A previously released teaser trailer can be seen here.)
Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Season 4
The cast of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 includes returning series regulars Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Willis Beard), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
Grant Feely — best known for playing a young Luke Skywalker in Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" — will take over the role of Henry Lasso. He succeeds Gus Turner, who portrayed Ted and Michelle's son in Seasons 1-3.
Also new to the ensemble are Tanya Reynolds ("Sex Education," pictured above), Jude Mack ("I Hate Suzie"), Faye Marsay ("Andor"), Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey ("Heirs of the Night"), and Abbie Hern ("My Lady Jane").
Behind the scenes, Emmy winner Jack Burditt ("Nobody Wants This," "Modern Family," "30 Rock") has been added as an executive producer. Sudeikis will continue to serve as an EP alongside fellow co-creators Hunt and Joe Kelly, and Goldstein and Bill Lawrence.