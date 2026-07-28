Ted Lasso Returns To Coach AFC Richmond's Women's Team In Full-Length Season 4 Trailer

There's no place like home — which, in this case, is Nelson Road.

Apple TV on Tuesday released the full-length trailer for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, previewing Jason Sudeikis' return to AFC Richmond three years after Ted left England to reunite with his family. This time around, he'll serve as head coach of the club's newly formed women's team. "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," according to the official logline.

The Emmy Award-winning comedy returns August 5. One new episode will be released every Wednesday, culminating in an October 7 finale. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, down from 12 in Seasons 2 and 3. (A previously released teaser trailer can be seen here.)