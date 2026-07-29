Quote Of The Day By Stephen Colbert: 'Dreams Can Change. If We'd All Stuck With Our First Dream...'

Stephen Colbert hit an unforeseen career roadblock when CBS canceled "The Late Show" in 2025 after 11 years on the air. At least publicly, the late-night host has seemed to take his career pivot in stride, a tack that's in line with some advice he gave recent college graduates in 2011.

After working on comedy shows like "The Dana Carvey Show" and HBO's "Exit 57" in the 1990s, Colbert's career morphed into something unique in 1997 when he landed a role as a bumbling correspondent on "The Daily Show." After eight years, he left the Comedy Central series in 2005 to star in something of a spiritual spinoff, "The Colbert Report," playing an exaggerated, conservative version of himself.

The success of the show led to Colbert's replacing former "Late Show" host David Letterman, and becoming one of the staple chat show presenters in the US alongside Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel. "The Late Show" finale paid homage to Colbert's achievements by including appearances from stars like Paul Rudd ("Only Murders in the Building") and Bryan Cranston ("Breaking Bad"), and a roast from some of the aforementioned late-night hosts.

In the wake of the show's cancellation, Colbert pivoted his career to add an even bigger string to his bow: working with Peter Jackson on writing the next chapter of Middle-Earth on the big screen, "The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past." The writer and host has been vocal about his love for the franchise for years, and even made a cameo in "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" back in 2014. In fact, this next phase of Colbert's life perfectly symbolizes his advice about dreams.