Casting News: Chloe Fineman's First Post-SNL Role, The Bear Emmy Winner's Hulu Drama, And More
Chloe Fineman is going from "live from New York" to "streaming on Netflix."
The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member — who announced her exit from the NBC sketch comedy institution earlier this month after seven seasons — has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix drama series "Myron Bolitar," the streamer announced on Monday. She'll be a series regular as Parker Quinn, "a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game."
Based on the Harlan Coben book series, "Myron Bolitar" stars Colin Woodell ("Pulse") as the title character, a former college basketball star who pivots to becoming a sports agent after a devastating injury. "Riverdale" alum KJ Apa co-stars as Myron's friend and business partner Win Lockwood, with Diane Guerrero ("Orange Is the New Black") as Myron's indispensable colleague Esperanza Diaz.
Also joining the cast along with Fineman: Jabari Banks ("Bel-Air") as tennis star Dwayne Richmond, Jamie McShane ("Task") as NYPD homicide detective Ray Dimonte, and Ben McKenzie ("The O.C.") as rival agent Gavin Pierce.
In other casting news...
* Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear") will join Elisabeth Moss in the Hulu legal drama "Conviction," Deadline reports. Moss stars as a defense attorney who's being blackmailed by a mysterious stranger while defending a murder suspect; no details on Colón-Zayas' character have been released.
* Josh Lucas ("Palm Royale") has joined Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in the cast of their Paramount+ legal thriller "Discretion," per Deadline. Fanning stars as a summer associate at a Dallas law firm who "uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth" and clashes with "the firm's most powerful female partner," played by Kidman. Lucas will play Greg, a lawyer and the husband of Kidman's character.
* Lewis Pullman ("Lessons in Chemistry") will star opposite Julia Garner in the Apple TV crime drama "Guilty Creatures," Variety reports. They'll reportedly play lovers who get caught up in a dangerous web of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle.
* PBS Masterpiece has announced a new six-part adaptation of Henry James' "The Portrait of a Lady," with a cast led by Nell Tiger Free ("Servant"), Gemma Arterton ("Culprits"), Jim Sturgess ("Feed the Beast"), Bill Nighy ("Ride or Die"), and Miranda Richardson ("Good Omens").
* Netflix's book adaptation "This Summer Will Be Different," starring Sophie Nélisse, has added Francesca Reale ("Stranger Things") and Roby Attal ("The Sex Lives of College Girls") to its cast, the streamer has announced. They'll play siblings Bridget and Felix.