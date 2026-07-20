Casting News: Chloe Fineman's First Post-SNL Role, The Bear Emmy Winner's Hulu Drama, And More

Chloe Fineman is going from "live from New York" to "streaming on Netflix."

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member — who announced her exit from the NBC sketch comedy institution earlier this month after seven seasons — has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix drama series "Myron Bolitar," the streamer announced on Monday. She'll be a series regular as Parker Quinn, "a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game."

Based on the Harlan Coben book series, "Myron Bolitar" stars Colin Woodell ("Pulse") as the title character, a former college basketball star who pivots to becoming a sports agent after a devastating injury. "Riverdale" alum KJ Apa co-stars as Myron's friend and business partner Win Lockwood, with Diane Guerrero ("Orange Is the New Black") as Myron's indispensable colleague Esperanza Diaz.

Also joining the cast along with Fineman: Jabari Banks ("Bel-Air") as tennis star Dwayne Richmond, Jamie McShane ("Task") as NYPD homicide detective Ray Dimonte, and Ben McKenzie ("The O.C.") as rival agent Gavin Pierce.