Why U2 Never Appeared On ABC's TGIF After Being Advertised

In the late '80s and '90s, ABC ran a Friday night lineup known as TGIF. With hit sitcoms like "Boy Meets World" and "Step by Step" on the roster, millions of viewers tuned in every week. At one point in 1997, rock legends U2 were even scheduled to crash the block — but they backed out at the very last second.

The man who invented TGIF, ABC's on-air promo writer-producer Jim Janicek, told Entertainment Weekly that the network once hatched a plan to shoot live promos at the launch of U2's PopMart Tour in Las Vegas. To anchor the crossover event, ABC tapped "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel for the gig, and control rooms in New York and Los Angeles were all set to beam the Irish quartet straight into living rooms across the country. So, what went wrong? As it turns out, the globe-touring stadium rockers pulled the plug due to a classic case of stage fright.

"We had made an agreement to get Bono and the Edge on camera with us during TGIF," Janicek recalled to EW. "We're standing there in the green room with Winona Ryder next to us, and we meet Bono and Edge and then they tell us, 'We're so nervous about what we have to do with the show that we can't do this with you right now.'"