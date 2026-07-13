What ABC's 'TGIF' Really Stood For (And Why It's Probably Not What You're Thinking)

If you grew up in the late '80s or early '90s, your nights were likely spent sitting on the couch watching ABC's TGIF line up, which consisted of nostalgic hits such as "Full House," "Family Matters," "Perfect Strangers," and "Step by Step." But if you always assumed the acronym stood for "Thank God It's Friday," think again.

As it turns out, the network's legal team wanted to steer clear of religion when they were coming up with a name for their big weekend kickoff — a Friday lineup that would feature some of ABC's best TV shows of all time. Contrary to popular belief, the acronym actually stands for "Thank Goodness it's Funny." According to a deep-dive oral history by Entertainment Weekly, the question of who actually coined the block's moniker is still a matter of debate, and the answer differs depending on who you ask.

"If anybody brings up TGIF, my first thought is how it came about because I personally created that phrase," veteran producer Robert L. Boyett told the outlet, recalling a pitch session with the Warner Bros. publicity team. Yet inside ABC's executive wing lies another version of this story. Then-executive V.P. of ABC Entertainment Stuart Bloomberg gave credit to the on-air promotions team, spearheaded by ABC exec Stuart Brower and writer-producer Jim Janicek.