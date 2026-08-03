Dolly Parton's '80s TV Show Broke A Ratings Records Before Being Canceled After One Season

Even though it had a stellar debut, reviews for the variety show weren't very kind. The Los Angeles Times noted that while Parton's natural charisma and singing talents really shone bright, the comedic elements didn't quite play to her down-home strengths. Critical reception aside, the show's numbers were clearly front-loaded, as ratings steadily trickled downward throughout the 1987–88 television season, ultimately prompting ABC to pull the plug after just 22 episodes.

During a 2020 interview with USA Today, Parton reflected on the failed variety show. "It got so much hype," she told the outlet. "The producers and all the Hollywood people, they were trying to bring variety back. But see, I was not that type of person to do a Hollywood-type show, and I kept wanting to be myself. The show didn't do that well, and it didn't last too long." Despite being disappointed with how the series played out, Parton was able to find some good in the cancellation, "I was almost relieved in a way, because I always pray that everything will go out of my life that ain't right."

As reported by Country Thang Daily, the singer once playfully poked fun at the timing of her show's demise — which happened shortly after Winfrey appeared for a duet. "I'm not saying that Oprah can't sing," Dolly Parton told Winfrey during an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." "But my show went off the air right after that. So I've always thought ... you should give me a piece of this show, Oprah."