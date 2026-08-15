The Character Exit That Hurt The Walking Dead The Most

The Season 8 mid-season finale of "The Walking Dead" stunned fans, and not in a good way. Its closing moments revealed that Carl (Chandler Riggs), who viewers watched grow up for nearly a decade, had been bitten by a walker.

Some fans hoped the show might find a way out of Carl's death, but, sure enough, the bite proved just as lethal for Carl as it did for everyone before him: He died in the very next episode, "Honor," leaving his father, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), and unofficial stepmom, Michonne (Danai Gurira), devastated in his wake.

Carl's death was particularly jarring for fans of "The Walking Dead" comics because, unlike the death of Glenn (Steven Yeun), Carl's death was not in the source material. In the comics, Carl survived the entire series and lived to see the apocalypse settle down into a stable, safer world. As dark as the comics got, Carl offered readers some much-needed hope that brighter days were ahead — something the TV show robbed itself of.