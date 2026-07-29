Save The Dates: Chad Powers Season 2, Comics Unleashed In Primetime, And More
"Chad Powers" is headed back to the field — and just in time for the start of the NFL season.
Hulu has announced that Season 2 of the Glen Powell comedy will premiere Thursday, September 3, with all six episodes dropping at once. (Season 1 premiered with two episodes last September, followed by weekly drops).
In Season 2, "Chad Powers is a superstar on the field but his odd behavior off it has everyone suspicious — especially Coach Hudson and Gerry," according to the official logline. "The walls are closing in on Russ' lie, and if he and Danny want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky."
A trailer has not yet been released.
In other scheduling news...
- The "Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen 20th Anniversary Special" will air Tuesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS. The two-hour celebration promises to capture "two decades of unforgettable laughs, candid stories, and a celebration of the show's lasting place in the world of comedy." Guests have not yet been announced.
- Netflix has released a trailer for the fifth and final season of "Outer Banks," premiering Thursday, August 20, with all 10 episodes:
- FX has released a trailer for Season 18 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," premiering with two episodes on Monday, August 17, at 9/8c on FX, FXX, and Hulu: