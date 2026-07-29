Save The Dates: Chad Powers Season 2, Comics Unleashed In Primetime, And More

"Chad Powers" is headed back to the field — and just in time for the start of the NFL season.

Hulu has announced that Season 2 of the Glen Powell comedy will premiere Thursday, September 3, with all six episodes dropping at once. (Season 1 premiered with two episodes last September, followed by weekly drops).

In Season 2, "Chad Powers is a superstar on the field but his odd behavior off it has everyone suspicious — especially Coach Hudson and Gerry," according to the official logline. "The walls are closing in on Russ' lie, and if he and Danny want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky."

A trailer has not yet been released.