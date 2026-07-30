Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Ben Affleck And Jamie Ding Win $1 Million Jackpot — Watch

During his "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" run, Ben Affleck traded in longtime sidekick Matt Damon for "Jeopardy!" champion Jamie Ding — and it paid off.

In Wednesday's episode of the ABC game show, Affleck and Ding snagged the million-dollar prize after correctly guessing a question about a holiday ritual.

"In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, all but which of these have been pardoned by a U.S. president?" the final question read. Ding and Affleck were confronted by four choices: Peanut butter & Jelly; Tater & Tot; Mac & Cheese; and Spaghetti & Meatball.

Stumped by the final query, the pair opted to use their "Ask-the-Host" lifeline. Though Jimmy Kimmel wasn't 100% sure, he guessed "Spaghetti & Meatball." The duo went on to use their last lifeline, Phone-A-Friend. They called one of Jamie's Harvard-educated pals, but he couldn't even offer up a guess. In the end, the pair went with Kimmel's suggestion, and walked away with a $1 million donation to their selected charity, Eastern Congo Initiative. (Watch the winning moment below.)