The Young And The Restless Names Beyond The Gates, General Hospital Scribes As New Head Writers

Look who just moved into Genoa City!

Daytime scribes Jamey Giddens ("Beyond the Gates") and Dan O'Connor ("General Hospital") have been named the new co-head writers of CBS' "The Young and the Restless," TVLine has confirmed.

The pair replace exiting head writer Josh Griffith, who joined the daytime drama as a breakdown writer in 2006. Over the past two decades, Griffith held several positions at the series, working his way up to head writer/executive producer. News of his decision to leave the show broke in June.

Giddens most recently was a writer on CBS' "Beyond the Gates." His previous writing work includes "Days of Our Lives," "Sistas," "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," and "The Rich and the Ruthless." He also co-created OWN's "Ambitions."