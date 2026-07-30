The Young And The Restless Names Beyond The Gates, General Hospital Scribes As New Head Writers
Look who just moved into Genoa City!
Daytime scribes Jamey Giddens ("Beyond the Gates") and Dan O'Connor ("General Hospital") have been named the new co-head writers of CBS' "The Young and the Restless," TVLine has confirmed.
The pair replace exiting head writer Josh Griffith, who joined the daytime drama as a breakdown writer in 2006. Over the past two decades, Griffith held several positions at the series, working his way up to head writer/executive producer. News of his decision to leave the show broke in June.
Giddens most recently was a writer on CBS' "Beyond the Gates." His previous writing work includes "Days of Our Lives," "Sistas," "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," and "The Rich and the Ruthless." He also co-created OWN's "Ambitions."
When will Jamey Giddens and Dan O'Connor start work?
Dan O'Connor has served on the writing staffs of "One Life to Live," "General Hospital" — where he was head writer and co-head writer — and "Days of Our Lives." Both he and Jamey Giddens have won Daytime Emmys and Writers Guild of America awards.
In a tweet Wednesday, "Beyond the Gates" creator Michele Val Jean congratulated Giddens on his new role. "Congratulations!" she wrote. "Proud of and happy for you. Now for the last time — go be brilliant."
Congratulations! Proud of and happy for you. Now for the last time – go be brilliant. 🍾🍾❤️❤️ https://t.co/aYZcATvbZm
— Michele Val Jean (@MicheleValJean) July 30, 2026
The last time "The Young and the Restless" had a two-person head writing team was in 2013, when Jean Passanante and Shelly Altman jointly held the position.
CBS handed "The Young and the Restless" a four-year renewal in 2024, ensuring that it will remain on the air into 2028. O'Connor and Giddens are expected to start their new gig next week.
Do you have thoughts on the new "Young and the Restless" head writers? Hit the comments, and let us know!