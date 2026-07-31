Big Brother Eviction Recap: Did Jason Emerge Unscathed Once Again?

Is there anything more delicious in the "Big Brother" house than a potentially flipped vote? I think not (although the most food-starved, slop-fueled Have Nots might be able to think of something tastier).

Heading into Week 3's live eviction episode, it seemed to be Blockbuster or bust for Jason: If he won the BB Blockbuster competition, he'd come off the block, easy peasy. If not? Eviction seemed inevitable, especially after two consecutive weeks of fueling the house's central drama. His potential ouster, though sad for his friends in the house, wouldn't ruffle many feathers strategically, and the Toolshed mega-alliance could continue their current steamroll.

But a much more interesting third scenario emerged during the pre-taped portion of Thursday's hour: If Jason remained on the block after the Blockbuster, perhaps Melody, Yash, Barrett, and others would vote to keep him, after all. Melody theorized that although Jason can't really be trusted (see: everything he's said and done so far), he would be an asset to her and her allies' side of the house, namely with his readiness to target big fish.

And hey, should Jason win the Blockbuster, leaving Mallory and LaTrice nominated, Mallory's eviction no longer seemed like a foregone conclusion, either. Drew and Barrett privately discussed keeping Mallory, even though that'd go against the wishes of their Toolshed alliance, and Melody separately tried to whip up the votes to keep Mallory safe — which really came down to Taylor's willingness to vote against her pal LaTrice if the moment called for it. All told, unless LaTrice pulled out a Blockbuster win herself, the house seemed on the precipice of a coup d'état even more delectable than the actual Coup D'état twist of yesteryear.