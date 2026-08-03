Quote Of The Day By Sandra Oh: 'Nothing Has Taught Me More Than Being With Discomfort. It Can Be Our Greatest Learning Opportunity. And It Is...'

Sandra Oh has steadily built a trailblazing acting career ever since she gained recognition for her work in 1994's "Double Happiness." The "Grey's Anatomy" and "Killing Eve" star hasn't looked back since, giving notable performances across multiple media, including films like "Sideways" and "Raya and the Last Dragon." She has also appeared in "The Chair" and "American Crime," and voiced characters in "Invincible" and "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power."

Oh also was the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In addition, she has won two Golden Globes so far. Throughout her long and illustrious career in both film and television, Oh has consistently championed nuanced Asian-American representation onscreen, especially through projects like "The Sympathizer."

Oh's commitment to raw, authentic performances has helped shape a legacy peppered with historic and inspirational award wins, which is why she is today's Quote of the Day.