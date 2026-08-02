What To Watch Sunday: Lioness And The Librarians Return, Grantchester Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Lioness" and "The Librarians" return with new seasons, and "Grantchester" airs its series finale.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for August 2, 2026
Lioness
Season 3 premiere: A covert strike unearths a hidden threat, drawing Joe into a shadowy chain of events.
Lollapalooza Livestream
Turnstile, Tate McRae, Beabadoobee, The Chainsmokers, The XX, and more perform.
WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns takes on Seth Rollins; Trick Williams wrestles Baron Corbin.
Big Brother
A new Head of Household nominates three houseguests for eviction.
Patience
Season 2 finale: Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an armed escaped prisoner claiming she is innocent; personal secrets start to emerge.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Season 17 finale: Drew's divorce nears, K. Michelle clashes with her, and a listening party falls apart.
Decades in Sports
The docuseries explores the defining moments, athletes, and cultural shifts that shaped sports over the past six decades, starting with the transformative social and political changes of the '60s and '70s.
Grantchester
Series finale: In the aftermath of the siege, Geordie fights for his life; Alphy tracks a fugitive through the countryside; the Grantchester family must face final questions of love, redemption, and forgiveness.
House of the Dragon
Much like Mark Twain, reports of a certain death may have been exaggerated.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Season 2 premiere: When the Librarians are sent to an international boarding school to investigate an outbreak of inexplicable rage, they encounter a mysterious man claiming to be the legendary wizard Merlin.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.
The Westies
Sweeney lets Roarke sell cocaine only if he sources it himself; Gotti suspects the Westies are defying Castellano; Polk pressures Keenan to wear a wire.
President Curtis
After a dead Loch Ness monster washes ashore, Curtis, Banks, and O'Doyle investigate a secret monster prison in the Bermuda Triangle.