Anna Pigeon Review: Tracy Spiridakos Is Stranded In USA's Middling Park Ranger Crime Drama

C

USA Network is a decade removed now from the glory days of "Suits," "White Collar," and "Royal Pains," but at least it's still putting out original scripted content, which is a rarity these days on basic cable. Unfortunately, USA's current shows like last year's John Grisham adaptation "The Rainmaker" and new crime drama "Anna Pigeon" — debuting this Friday at 10 p.m. — are cut from the same overly safe, slightly bland cloth. "Anna" does offer some beautiful natural scenery and a compelling lead turn from Tracy Spiridakos, but it's also formulaic and forgettable, lacking any discernible edge or spice.

Spiridakos, who you may recognize from her days on "Chicago P.D." and "Revolution," stars here as the titular Anna, a plucky park ranger who works at a lush national park filled with majestic mountains and trees. (The gorgeous scenery really is one of the biggest selling points "Anna" has to offer; we can practically breathe the crisp mountain air.) Anna does more than just hike around and scold litterers, though. "In this park, I'm a cop," she informs one visitor, using her wit and instincts to solve crimes that take place inside the park — and yes, an alarming number of crimes happen inside this park. (We get a murder, a kidnapping, and a bank robbery in the first three episodes alone.) Now is Anna in any way qualified to solve crimes? No, she's a former stage manager in the New York theater scene. But that doesn't stop her from trying.