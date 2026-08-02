Quotes Of The Week: All American, King Of The Hill, Furious, And More

It may be the dog days of summer, but that doesn't mean we're slowing down when it comes to TVLine's Quotes of the Week.

In our latest list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "All American," "Furious," "Beyond the Gates," "Adults," "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," and more.

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" enjoys some forced family fun, "King of the Hill" laments the side effects of menopause, and Jimmy Kimmel pitches a new 'ship on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)