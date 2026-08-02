Quotes Of The Week: All American, King Of The Hill, Furious, And More
It may be the dog days of summer, but that doesn't mean we're slowing down when it comes to TVLine's Quotes of the Week.
In our latest list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "All American," "Furious," "Beyond the Gates," "Adults," "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," and more.
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" enjoys some forced family fun, "King of the Hill" laments the side effects of menopause, and Jimmy Kimmel pitches a new 'ship on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
"Do a show with your mom, they said! It'll be fun, they said!"
Mark Ballas vents a little (good-natured!) frustration after he and mom Shirley Ballas have a disagreement at the judges' table
All American
"You know I can hear y'all, right?"
Tori (Lauryn Hardy) rightfully interrupts the secret conversation that Layla and Khalil were having a whopping 10 feet away from her
King of the Hill
"Insomnia is yet another symptom of menopause. So my life is just getting worse, and I get to be awake for more of it."
Peggy (Kathy Najimy) educates Hank on the fun side effects of menopause
Furious (Episode 2)
"I'm Danny Kelly, I work out of homicide."
"Danny Kelly? Jesus. How f***ing Irish are you?"
"I just s**t a potato this morning."
Danny (Scoot McNairy) and Nora (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) get to know each other (and phew, they have the same sense of humor)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
"We are starting the show off where we left off last time with Ben Affleck and 'Jeopardy!' super-champion Jamie Ding. They've teamed up together. Their couple's name is 'Bending' from here on out."
Forget "Bennifer," Jimmy Kimmel pitches a new portmanteau for Ben Affleck's latest partnership
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
"The AI-implanted electronic punishment devices in everyone's brainstem... mix that with a little aerial surveillance, and before you know it, a world free of anger, war, and insult comics."
"Theater, film, and television's Christine Baranski" explains the new, dystopian world order in Episode 2
Big Brother
"I can't have another day in hell. Like, I can't. Those b***hes have been acting like they're in Disneyland. Disneyland's done, f**kers!"
Mallory (sweet Mallory, of all people!) has some choice words for the Toolshed alliance that has been dominating the game thus far
Big Brother (Bonus Quote!)
"What's poppin', Mrs. Moonves?"
"Your hair is!"
"Whoa, that was good!"
Hey, solid quip from Julie!
Beyond the Gates
"Actually, we were talking about Hayley."
"Yeah, and how shady she is."
"What has that hobbit-sized harlot done now?"
Dani (Karla Mosley) has called Hayley plenty of names over the years, but "hobbit-sized harlot" might be our favorite yet
Adults
"It's not his fault that he forgot my birthday, Sammy. He has ADHD. Buying a card is like scaling a mountain for him."
Issa (Amita Rao) has plenty of excuses ready for her latest loser boyfriend
The Chi
"Want to make a baby tonight?"
"No, I don't."
"You're right: We've got enough kids."
Father-of-many Emmett (Jacob Lattimore) gets caught up in the moment on his wedding night, and new bride Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) — herself a mom of two — brings him back down to earth
House of the Dragon
"I'll hear no more from those whose greatest battle has been with their own indigestion."
Daemon (Matt Smith), fed up with the uninformed opinions of some of the small council members, shuts them up with style