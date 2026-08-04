The Most Streamed TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

The most-streamed original series across all major subscription services between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, was... Netflix's "Stranger Things."

The fifth and final season of the supernatural drama rolled out in three batches: the first four episodes debuted on November 26, 2025, followed by three more on December 25 and the series finale on December 31. Across the first six months of 2026, the show's complete 42-episode run generated more than 23 billion minutes viewed.

Rounding out the Top 5 were HBO Max's "The Pitt" (with more than 21 billion minutes viewed), Netflix's "Bridgerton" (more than 17 billion minutes viewed), Paramount+'s "Landman" (12.4 billion minutes viewed), and Netflix's soon-to-end "The Lincoln Lawyer" (more than 10.5 billion minutes viewed).

"The Pitt" and "Landman" represented HBO Max and Paramount+'s only original series to make the Top 20. Hulu's only active original series on the list was "Paradise," at No. 14, while Apple TV's lone entry was "Shrinking," at No. 20.

The only freshman series to make the Top 20 was the Netflix limited series "His & Hers," which came in at No. 10.