The Most Streamed TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

By Ryan Schwartz
Shrinking, The Big Bang Theory, The Pitt, Stranger Things, Landman Apple TV, CBS, HBO Max, Netflix & Paramount+

Nielsen has released its streaming rankings for the first half of 2026 (December 29, 2025-June 28, 2026), revealing the 20 most-streamed TV shows across original series, acquired titles, and overall viewing.

Netflix dominates the originals chart with 11 of the Top 20 shows, nine of which stream exclusively on the service. Prime Video follows with four entries (including one kids title it shares with Netflix), while Hulu and Peacock each have two. Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+ each land one show in the Top 20, while Disney+ is shut out entirely. (Hulu's tally includes "Veronica Mars," whose ranking is largely driven by Netflix's library acquisition of Seasons 1-4; Season 4 premiered as a Hulu original in 2019.)

The Most Streamed Original Series Was...

Stranger Things, The Pitt, Bridgerton, Landman, The Lincoln Lawyer Apple TV, HBO Max & Netflix

The most-streamed original series across all major subscription services between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, was... Netflix's "Stranger Things."

The fifth and final season of the supernatural drama rolled out in three batches: the first four episodes debuted on November 26, 2025, followed by three more on December 25 and the series finale on December 31. Across the first six months of 2026, the show's complete 42-episode run generated more than 23 billion minutes viewed.

Rounding out the Top 5 were HBO Max's "The Pitt" (with more than 21 billion minutes viewed), Netflix's "Bridgerton" (more than 17 billion minutes viewed), Paramount+'s "Landman" (12.4 billion minutes viewed), and Netflix's soon-to-end "The Lincoln Lawyer" (more than 10.5 billion minutes viewed).

"The Pitt" and "Landman" represented HBO Max and Paramount+'s only original series to make the Top 20. Hulu's only active original series on the list was "Paradise," at No. 14, while Apple TV's lone entry was "Shrinking," at No. 20.

The only freshman series to make the Top 20 was the Netflix limited series "His & Hers," which came in at No. 10.

RANKING ORIGINAL SERIES STREAMING PLATFORM(S) P2+ MINUTES VIEWED IN BILLIONS EPISODES
20 Shrinking Apple TV 5.246 33
19 Gabby's Dollhouse Netflix/Prime Video 5.253 90
18 Veronica Mars Hulu/Netflix 5.288 77
17 Invincible Prime Video 5.313 33
16 Love Is Blind Netflix 5.541 136
15 One Piece Netflix 5.658 16
14 Paradise Hulu 5.660 16
13 Love Island USA Peacock 7.622 271
12 Virgin River Netflix 7.687 74
11 The Traitors Peacock 7.737 48
10 His & Hers Netflix 7.845 6
9 Fallout Prime Video 7.983 16
8 Ms. Rachel Netflix 8.597 8
7 The Night Agent Netflix 8.817 30
6 The Boys Prime Video 9.597 41
5 The Lincoln Lawyer Netflix 10.533 40
4 Landman Paramount+ 12.400 20
3 Bridgerton Netflix 17.148 32
2 The Pitt HBO Max 21.118 30
1 Stranger Things Netflix 23.261 42

The Most Streamed Acquired Series Is...

Grey's Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, Bluey, Family Guy, SpongeBob SquarePants ABC, CBS, Disney+, Fox & Nickelodeon

The most-streamed acquired series across all major subscription services between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, was... "Bluey."

Despite having the fewest episodes among the Top 5 (154), the beloved Australian animated series — which streams on Disney+ in the U.S. — generated nearly 22.8 billion minutes viewed during the first half of 2026.

Rounding out the Top 5 were "Grey's Anatomy" (Hulu/Netflix, with 20.41 billion minutes viewed), "The Big Bang Theory" (HBO Max, with 20.40 billion minutes viewed), "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Paramount+, with nearly 16.9 billion minutes viewed), and "Family Guy" (Hulu, with nearly 16 billion minutes viewed).

RANKING ACQUIRED SERIES STREAMING PLATFORM(S) P2+ MINUTES VIEWED IN BILLIONS EPISODES
20 Survivor Paramount+ 9.362 759
19 Modern Family Hulu/Peacock 9.765 296
18 The Simpsons Disney+/Hulu 10.188 816
17 American Dad! Hulu 10.264 402
16 Friends HBO Max 10.56 243
15 Young Sheldon HBO Max/Netflix/Paramount+ 10.905 141
14 The First 48 Hulu/Peacock/Pluto TV 11.334 485
13 The Closer Netflix/Peacock/Pluto TV 11.346 111
12 Law & Order Hulu/Peacock 11.387 508
11 NCIS Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+/Pluto TV 11.87 508
10 Law & Order: SVU Hulu/Peacock 11.952 596
9 The Rookie Hulu 12.817 144
8 Criminal Minds Hulu/Paramount+ 13.145 365
7 Paw Patrol Prime Video/Paramount+ 13.559 344
6 Bob's Burgers Hulu 15.013 307
5 Family Guy Hulu 15.957 470
4 SpongeBob SquarePants Paramount+ 16.894 336
3 The Big Bang Theory HBO Max 20.404 281
2 Grey's Anatomy Hulu/Netflix 20.414 467
1 Bluey Disney+ 22.809 154

The Most Streamed Series Overall Is...

Grey's Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, Bluey, The Pitt, Stranger Things ABC, CBS, Disney+, HBO Max & Netflix

The most-streamed TV series overall across all major subscription services between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, was... Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Its 23.261 billion minutes viewed narrowly edged out "Bluey," which finished with 22.809 billion minutes viewed despite having nearly four times as many episodes available (154 vs. 42).

Rounding out the Top 5 were "The Pitt" (HBO Max), "Grey's Anatomy" (Hulu/Netflix), and "The Big Bang Theory" (HBO Max).

RANKING OVERALL (ORIGINALS + ACQUIRED) STREAMING PLATFORM(S) P2+ MINUTES VIEWED IN BILLIONS EPISODES
20 Friends HBO Max 10.56 243
19 Young Sheldon HBO Max/Netflix/Paramount+ 10.905 141
18 The First 48 Hulu/Peacock/Pluto TV 11.334 485
17 The Closer Netflix/Peacock/Pluto TV 11.346 111
16 Law & Order Hulu/Peacock 11.387 508
15 NCIS Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+/Pluto TV 11.87 508
14 Law & Order: SVU Hulu/Peacock 11.952 596
13 Landman Paramount+ 12.400 20
12 The Rookie Hulu 12.817 144
11 Criminal Minds Hulu/Paramount+ 13.145 365
10 Paw Patrol Prime Video/Paramount+ 13.559 344
9 Bob's Burgers Hulu 15.013 307
8 Family Guy Hulu 15.957 470
7 SpongeBob SquarePants Paramount+ 16.894 336
6 Bridgerton Netflix 17.148 32
5 The Big Bang Theory HBO Max 20.404 281
4 Grey's Anatomy Hulu/Netflix 20.414 467
3 The Pitt HBO Max 21.118 30
2 Bluey Disney+ 22.809 154
1 Stranger Things Netflix 23.261 42
The TVLine Scorecard TVLine

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