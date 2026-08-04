The Most Streamed TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)
Nielsen has released its streaming rankings for the first half of 2026 (December 29, 2025-June 28, 2026), revealing the 20 most-streamed TV shows across original series, acquired titles, and overall viewing.
Netflix dominates the originals chart with 11 of the Top 20 shows, nine of which stream exclusively on the service. Prime Video follows with four entries (including one kids title it shares with Netflix), while Hulu and Peacock each have two. Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+ each land one show in the Top 20, while Disney+ is shut out entirely. (Hulu's tally includes "Veronica Mars," whose ranking is largely driven by Netflix's library acquisition of Seasons 1-4; Season 4 premiered as a Hulu original in 2019.)
The Most Streamed Original Series Was...
The most-streamed original series across all major subscription services between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, was... Netflix's "Stranger Things."
The fifth and final season of the supernatural drama rolled out in three batches: the first four episodes debuted on November 26, 2025, followed by three more on December 25 and the series finale on December 31. Across the first six months of 2026, the show's complete 42-episode run generated more than 23 billion minutes viewed.
Rounding out the Top 5 were HBO Max's "The Pitt" (with more than 21 billion minutes viewed), Netflix's "Bridgerton" (more than 17 billion minutes viewed), Paramount+'s "Landman" (12.4 billion minutes viewed), and Netflix's soon-to-end "The Lincoln Lawyer" (more than 10.5 billion minutes viewed).
"The Pitt" and "Landman" represented HBO Max and Paramount+'s only original series to make the Top 20. Hulu's only active original series on the list was "Paradise," at No. 14, while Apple TV's lone entry was "Shrinking," at No. 20.
The only freshman series to make the Top 20 was the Netflix limited series "His & Hers," which came in at No. 10.
|RANKING
|ORIGINAL SERIES
|STREAMING PLATFORM(S)
|P2+ MINUTES VIEWED IN BILLIONS
|EPISODES
|20
|Shrinking
|Apple TV
|5.246
|33
|19
|Gabby's Dollhouse
|Netflix/Prime Video
|5.253
|90
|18
|Veronica Mars
|Hulu/Netflix
|5.288
|77
|17
|Invincible
|Prime Video
|5.313
|33
|16
|Love Is Blind
|Netflix
|5.541
|136
|15
|One Piece
|Netflix
|5.658
|16
|14
|Paradise
|Hulu
|5.660
|16
|13
|Love Island USA
|Peacock
|7.622
|271
|12
|Virgin River
|Netflix
|7.687
|74
|11
|The Traitors
|Peacock
|7.737
|48
|10
|His & Hers
|Netflix
|7.845
|6
|9
|Fallout
|Prime Video
|7.983
|16
|8
|Ms. Rachel
|Netflix
|8.597
|8
|7
|The Night Agent
|Netflix
|8.817
|30
|6
|The Boys
|Prime Video
|9.597
|41
|5
|The Lincoln Lawyer
|Netflix
|10.533
|40
|4
|Landman
|Paramount+
|12.400
|20
|3
|Bridgerton
|Netflix
|17.148
|32
|2
|The Pitt
|HBO Max
|21.118
|30
|1
|Stranger Things
|Netflix
|23.261
|42
The Most Streamed Acquired Series Is...
The most-streamed acquired series across all major subscription services between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, was... "Bluey."
Despite having the fewest episodes among the Top 5 (154), the beloved Australian animated series — which streams on Disney+ in the U.S. — generated nearly 22.8 billion minutes viewed during the first half of 2026.
Rounding out the Top 5 were "Grey's Anatomy" (Hulu/Netflix, with 20.41 billion minutes viewed), "The Big Bang Theory" (HBO Max, with 20.40 billion minutes viewed), "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Paramount+, with nearly 16.9 billion minutes viewed), and "Family Guy" (Hulu, with nearly 16 billion minutes viewed).
|RANKING
|ACQUIRED SERIES
|STREAMING PLATFORM(S)
|P2+ MINUTES VIEWED IN BILLIONS
|EPISODES
|20
|Survivor
|Paramount+
|9.362
|759
|19
|Modern Family
|Hulu/Peacock
|9.765
|296
|18
|The Simpsons
|Disney+/Hulu
|10.188
|816
|17
|American Dad!
|Hulu
|10.264
|402
|16
|Friends
|HBO Max
|10.56
|243
|15
|Young Sheldon
|HBO Max/Netflix/Paramount+
|10.905
|141
|14
|The First 48
|Hulu/Peacock/Pluto TV
|11.334
|485
|13
|The Closer
|Netflix/Peacock/Pluto TV
|11.346
|111
|12
|Law & Order
|Hulu/Peacock
|11.387
|508
|11
|NCIS
|Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+/Pluto TV
|11.87
|508
|10
|Law & Order: SVU
|Hulu/Peacock
|11.952
|596
|9
|The Rookie
|Hulu
|12.817
|144
|8
|Criminal Minds
|Hulu/Paramount+
|13.145
|365
|7
|Paw Patrol
|Prime Video/Paramount+
|13.559
|344
|6
|Bob's Burgers
|Hulu
|15.013
|307
|5
|Family Guy
|Hulu
|15.957
|470
|4
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|Paramount+
|16.894
|336
|3
|The Big Bang Theory
|HBO Max
|20.404
|281
|2
|Grey's Anatomy
|Hulu/Netflix
|20.414
|467
|1
|Bluey
|Disney+
|22.809
|154
The Most Streamed Series Overall Is...
The most-streamed TV series overall across all major subscription services between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, was... Netflix's "Stranger Things."
Its 23.261 billion minutes viewed narrowly edged out "Bluey," which finished with 22.809 billion minutes viewed despite having nearly four times as many episodes available (154 vs. 42).
Rounding out the Top 5 were "The Pitt" (HBO Max), "Grey's Anatomy" (Hulu/Netflix), and "The Big Bang Theory" (HBO Max).
|RANKING
|OVERALL (ORIGINALS + ACQUIRED)
|STREAMING PLATFORM(S)
|P2+ MINUTES VIEWED IN BILLIONS
|EPISODES
|20
|Friends
|HBO Max
|10.56
|243
|19
|Young Sheldon
|HBO Max/Netflix/Paramount+
|10.905
|141
|18
|The First 48
|Hulu/Peacock/Pluto TV
|11.334
|485
|17
|The Closer
|Netflix/Peacock/Pluto TV
|11.346
|111
|16
|Law & Order
|Hulu/Peacock
|11.387
|508
|15
|NCIS
|Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+/Pluto TV
|11.87
|508
|14
|Law & Order: SVU
|Hulu/Peacock
|11.952
|596
|13
|Landman
|Paramount+
|12.400
|20
|12
|The Rookie
|Hulu
|12.817
|144
|11
|Criminal Minds
|Hulu/Paramount+
|13.145
|365
|10
|Paw Patrol
|Prime Video/Paramount+
|13.559
|344
|9
|Bob's Burgers
|Hulu
|15.013
|307
|8
|Family Guy
|Hulu
|15.957
|470
|7
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|Paramount+
|16.894
|336
|6
|Bridgerton
|Netflix
|17.148
|32
|5
|The Big Bang Theory
|HBO Max
|20.404
|281
|4
|Grey's Anatomy
|Hulu/Netflix
|20.414
|467
|3
|The Pitt
|HBO Max
|21.118
|30
|2
|Bluey
|Disney+
|22.809
|154
|1
|Stranger Things
|Netflix
|23.261
|42