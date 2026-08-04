Casting News: Viola Davis' Paramount+ Thriller, Hercule Poirot Series Adds 10, And More

Viola Davis is returning to the small screen: The "How to Get Away With Murder" alum will star in the Paramount+ original series "Ascent," TVLine has learned.

Created by John Logan ("Penny Dreadful"), the character-based thriller is "set in the dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage control," according to the official logline. "Davis will play elite corporate fixer Catriona Vail, who must weaponize the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger."

Davis will executive-produce alongside husband Julius Tennon (for JuVee Productions), Logan (who serves as showrunner), and Michael Aguilar ("Penny Dreadful: City of Angels").

"I am overwhelmingly excited about this journey with the great John Logan," Davis said in a statement Tuesday. "We won the lottery with this one! Work in which both story and character are bold, awe inspiring and deeply unique is why I became an artist. We at JuVee are deeply grateful to John Logan, Michael Aquilar, and Paramount. We are ready to create magic!"

Production is slated to begin in Los Angeles in 2027.