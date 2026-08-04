Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Gets September Release Date — Plus, See First Photos

Ryan Murphy's Lizzie Borden treatment is hitting screens just in time for spooky season: "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" will release all eight episodes on Netflix Thursday, September 17th, TVLine has learned.

Along with the release date come some first-look photos, which you can see both above and below.

The series tells the story of the unsolved murders that occurred in the home of a wealthy New England family in the late 1800s.

"When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power, and revenge," reads the official synopsis. "The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don't just shock the world — they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous, and gloriously free."

Ella Beatty was formally announced as the series' lead in July 2025. She previously played Truman Capote's young protégé Kerry O'Shea on Murphy's FX series "FEUD: Capote vs. the Swans."

"I am so excited for viewers to experience our exploration of Lizzie Borden's story and the questions that her life animates to this day," the actress said in a statement. "It has been a dream come true to investigate this complicated person's psychology and to examine an American crime that feels almost mythic in proportion. This season gives us our first female Monster and delves into female rage and repression which I've found to feel strikingly relevant, and I cannot wait to share it with the world."

Additional cast include Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan, Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden, and Charlie Hunnam as Andrew Borden.

"The Lizzie Borden Story" is the fourth installment of Murphy's "Monster" anthology. It follows "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (2022), "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (2024), and "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" (2025).

Are you looking forward to the next "Monster" story? Take a look at some additional photos below, then let us know in the comments!



