Why Annie From Sterling Point Looks So Familiar

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Prime Video's "Sterling Point" arrives just in time for an end-of-summer comfort watch. It follows a high-strung teenager who inherits a mysterious island from her grandfather after his death. Ella Rubin plays Annie, who visits the island in search of answers, only to discover a half-sibling. This marks Rubin's first leading role in a series after supporting turns in the "Gossip Girl" reboot, "The Girl from Plainville," and "Masters of the Air."

In 2013, the actor made her onscreen debut in the Season 2 premiere of "Unforgettable." The following year, she appeared alongside Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei in the romantic comedy "The Rewrite." Years later, Rubin reunited with Tomei for her Broadway debut in "The Rose Tattoo," once again playing her daughter. "It wasn't hard to create that dynamic," Rubin told WWD. "In real life, she also would give me advice on being an actress, and a woman, and all these different things that would go into the part, but also myself."

Rubin later played Anne Hathaway's daughter in "The Idea of You." The film follows Solène (Hathaway), an art gallery owner and single mother who falls for Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of a boy band. Rubin's character, Izzy, once loved Hayes' band and supports her mother's newfound romance.