Why Annie From Sterling Point Looks So Familiar
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Prime Video's "Sterling Point" arrives just in time for an end-of-summer comfort watch. It follows a high-strung teenager who inherits a mysterious island from her grandfather after his death. Ella Rubin plays Annie, who visits the island in search of answers, only to discover a half-sibling. This marks Rubin's first leading role in a series after supporting turns in the "Gossip Girl" reboot, "The Girl from Plainville," and "Masters of the Air."
In 2013, the actor made her onscreen debut in the Season 2 premiere of "Unforgettable." The following year, she appeared alongside Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei in the romantic comedy "The Rewrite." Years later, Rubin reunited with Tomei for her Broadway debut in "The Rose Tattoo," once again playing her daughter. "It wasn't hard to create that dynamic," Rubin told WWD. "In real life, she also would give me advice on being an actress, and a woman, and all these different things that would go into the part, but also myself."
Rubin later played Anne Hathaway's daughter in "The Idea of You." The film follows Solène (Hathaway), an art gallery owner and single mother who falls for Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of a boy band. Rubin's character, Izzy, once loved Hayes' band and supports her mother's newfound romance.
Ella Rubin proved she is a scream queen in Until Dawn and Fear Street: Prom Queen
Ella Rubin has also found her footing as a scream queen. In 2025, she played two horror heroines. In "Until Dawn," a film adaptation of the PlayStation video game, Rubin plays Clover, a young woman searching for her missing older sister. In "Fear Street: Prom Queen," she stars as one of the masked killer's targets.
"I love doing horror. At the end of the day, as an actor, it's such a joy to get to act and get to push your body and push yourself," she told Film Updates in 2025. "We've been talking about this all day, but it's a genre where holding back is almost antithetical to what you're supposed to be doing in certain moments, and I find it very cathartic."
After moving from supporting characters to her first series lead, Rubin is already set to star in an upcoming adaptation of Liz Moore's "The God of the Woods." She'll play Louise Donnadieu, a camp counselor whose life is upended when one of her campers disappears. Rubin will star opposite Maya Hawke, who'll play the detective handling the case. Netflix announced in June 2026 that filming was underway in Upstate New York.