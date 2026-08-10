5 Yellowjackets Season 4 Theories We Hope Come True

Last October, the "Yellowjackets" showrunners announced that Season 4 would be the show's last. "After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of 'Yellowjackets' to its twisted conclusion," co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said in a statement. "We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen."

It wasn't a huge shock to fans — the plot was really speeding along through the back-half of Season 3 — but it was a little concerning. There are so many fun theories fans want to see addressed, and it's not clear if Season 4 will have time to do them all justice. So, with one season to go, and with undoubtedly many more deaths to come, here's our list of five fan theories we hope bear fruit. Dark days may be ahead for the cast of "Yellowjackets," but hopefully the viewers can still have a fun time.