5 Yellowjackets Season 4 Theories We Hope Come True
Last October, the "Yellowjackets" showrunners announced that Season 4 would be the show's last. "After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of 'Yellowjackets' to its twisted conclusion," co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said in a statement. "We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen."
It wasn't a huge shock to fans — the plot was really speeding along through the back-half of Season 3 — but it was a little concerning. There are so many fun theories fans want to see addressed, and it's not clear if Season 4 will have time to do them all justice. So, with one season to go, and with undoubtedly many more deaths to come, here's our list of five fan theories we hope bear fruit. Dark days may be ahead for the cast of "Yellowjackets," but hopefully the viewers can still have a fun time.
Somehow, Akilah will survive to adulthood
With every new season, "Yellowjackets" reveals that one more character from the teen storyline survived. The Season 1 finale features a twist that teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) lived and became a cult leader. Season 2 then reveals that Van (Liv Hewson & Lauren Ambrose) survived, while Season 3 shows that Melissa (Jenna Burgess & Hilary Swank) made it out, too.
Will Season 4 reveal another adult survivor? If it does, fans overwhelmingly hope it'll be Akilah (Nia Sondaya). Akilah has never officially been confirmed as dead in the adult timeline. In the teen storyline, she's gradually grown in importance throughout the first three seasons. While most of the main cast can be difficult to like at times, Akilah has always been sympathetic – cannibalism aside.
The show will start following a third timeline
The Season 2 premiere briefly showed the "Yellowjackets" survivors in the immediately aftermath of being rescued, but, since then, the show has not returned to this undoubtedly strange and troubled period of the survivors' lives. Fans want to see how the girls react to society after such a long time trapped in the wilderness, to witness the power balance in the group shift once more and take them into the adult status quo we saw in the Season 1 premiere.
In a March 2025 interview with Collider, the show's producer, Drew Comins, implied that a third timeline might be in the cards. "There's something very exciting about seeing ... how did these relationships evolve in the time between their rescue and where we pick up with them in the present day? How does one really readjust to polite society when you've gone to, as [showrunner] Bart [Nickerson] once said, the factory default settings of what human beings are capable of?"
If the show does include this third timeline, fans might get to see key moments in the survivors' lives. The third timeline might show how Nat (Sophie Thatcher) first returns to drugs, how Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) rekindles her relationship with Jeff (Jack DePew & Warren Kole), or how Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Van end their relationship. The show has implied a lot of riveting drama in the immediate post-rescue days of these characters' lives, and Season 4 might finally show it.
The meaning behind the wilderness' symbol will finally be revealed
Fans have been fascinated by the mysterious symbol seen all throughout the woods the survivors crashed in. Fans have wondered if it's some sort of map, warning, or has something to do with the long-theorized cave/tunnel system underneath the ground. One popular theory is that this used to be a coal mining area, but the workers long abandoned the site because of all the spooky supernatural stuff occurring around them.
Another theory is that the Yellowjackets aren't even the first group of survivors who've engaged in ritualistic cannibal hunts in this area. This would explain why the symbol gives off the impression of a person being attacked. Whatever the answer is, the series has only one more season to reveal it. The show's writers have remained cagey about the symbol's meaning, but they've hinted in interviews that its origins are very dark. Showrunner Ashley Lyle told Business Insider that she felt "very nervous" when she saw the symbol tattooed on a journalist's hand. "I'm like, 'You don't know what that means. That is a dangerous game to play."
Misty survives to the very end
Perhaps the funniest thing about "Yellowjackets" fans is how much they're willing to let Misty's behavior slide, played by Samantha Hanratty as a teen and Christina Ricci as an adult. Misty has fatally poisoned multiple people, thrown her best friend off a cliff, and is the entire reason the group was stranded in the wilderness, but fans still love her. Her earnest, repeatedly-spurned desire for friendship with the other girls makes her a natural underdog. A psychopathic underdog, but an underdog nonetheless.
The Season 3 finale implies that the survivors will keep trying to kill each other in adulthood, promising a battle royale-esque situation where there might only be one left standing by the series finale. If the show does go down that dark route, a lot of fans hope it's Misty standing tall. Has she earned a happily ever after? Not at all, but fans still want her to get it, either way.
Ricci hasn't said much about where Misty's heading in Season 4, but her past interviews imply she's rooting for the character, too. "I think she's a person who at her core is someone who wants to be happy," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "And Misty doesn't need anyone to enjoy her life. She has constructed a world in which she's entertaining herself, because nobody was going to do it for her. And I love people like that. That's my favorite. Those, to me, are survivors."
The public finds out what really went down in the wilderness
Season 1 featured a storyline in the adult timeline focusing on a journalist, Jessica Roberts (Rekha Sharma), trying to uncover what really happened out there in the wilderness. Another Season 1 storyline revolved around adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) being blackmailed over what happened. The threat of their secrets being exposed has seemingly lessened in recent seasons, but for many fans, it's like a giant Chekhov's Gun has been set up. The threat of the public finding out what they did has hung over the group all their lives. Surely, the truth will come out eventually, right?
The showrunners haven't said or implied much about this potential outcome, but it would make a lot of sense as a final act development. As the adult survivors' list of shoddily cleaned-up crimes grows longer, it feels more and more likely the authorities will crack down on them. "Yellowjackets" is all about how trying to hide from your past is a mistake. It'd be fitting to end it with the remaining survivors confronting their past in the biggest, most public way possible.