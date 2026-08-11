Why Psych Replaced Lassiter's Original Partner With Juliet After One Episode

The post-pilot departure of Detective Lassiter's original "Psych" partner resulted from an audience misunderstanding that was too big to ignore. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Psych" creator Steve Franks revealed that he switched out Anne Dudek's Lucinda Barry for Maggie Lawson's Juliet O'Hara after one episode due to test audiences' reactions to the romantic dynamic between Barry and Lassiter (Timothy Omundson).

"[P]eople didn't understand Lassiter was separated from his wife. They thought he was married and having an affair with [Barry]," Franks clarified. "You had to listen very carefully to know that. So ... through her, they were turned off to Lassiter." Franks further explained that he felt wary of leading "Psych" viewers to turn on Lassiter too fast. "I ... knew exactly where I wanted to go with [the] character and if people didn't give him a chance we were dead in the water," added the "Psych" creator.

Despite "all of the [Psych] characters [testing] off the charts," Franks' need to neutralize audience feelings toward Lassiter resulted in the show "moving on" from Lucinda Barry. The role of Detective Lassiter's partner was filled instead by Maggie Lawson's sensitive-yet-determined junior detective Juliet O'Hara.