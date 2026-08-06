Save The Dates: HBO's War, Martin Spin-Off, And More
HBO is going to "War" this fall.
The U.K. legal drama starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller will premiere Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO, TVLine has learned, and will be available to stream on HBO Max as well. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays after that.
Created by George Kay ("Hijack"), "War" — a co-production with U.K. broadcaster Sky — is billed as "a high-stakes, legal drama following the lives of London's most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle," per the official description. Season 1 revolves around a bitter divorce between British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson and international film star Carla Duval, played by West and Miller. (Their casting was first announced last year.)
Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone") co-stars as young lawyer Jonathan "Johnny" Warren, who gets drawn "into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything." The cast also includes Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens, Celia Imrie, and Nick Mohammed.
HBO has also released a teaser trailer for the series; press PLAY above to get a sneak peek.
In other scheduling news...
- The "Martin" spin-off "The Varnell Hill Show," starring and executive-produced by Tommy Davidson, will premiere September 1 on Paramount+ with its first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Tuesday through October 13. Set behind the scenes of a long-running late-night talk show, the workplace comedy — which earned a series order last year — follows Varnell (Davidson) "as he fights to stay relevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape," according to the official logline. Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson, and Chris Williams co-star, while Martin Lawrence will make special appearances.
- CBS Media Ventures has announced that "The Drew Barrymore Show" Season 7, "Entertainment Tonight" Season 46, "Flip Side" Season 3, "Hot Bench" Season 13, "Inside Edition" Season 39, and "The Perfect Line" Season 2 all will premiere Monday, September 14 (check your local listings). Also launching that day is the new courtroom show "Adam's Law," which places Judge Adam Levy, son of Judge Judy Sheindlin, front and center, while "American Mayhem," a weekly "high-energy clip show" hosted by Larry the Cable Guy, will also debut in local syndication this fall.