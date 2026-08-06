Save The Dates: HBO's War, Martin Spin-Off, And More

HBO is going to "War" this fall.

The U.K. legal drama starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller will premiere Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO, TVLine has learned, and will be available to stream on HBO Max as well. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays after that.

Created by George Kay ("Hijack"), "War" — a co-production with U.K. broadcaster Sky — is billed as "a high-stakes, legal drama following the lives of London's most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle," per the official description. Season 1 revolves around a bitter divorce between British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson and international film star Carla Duval, played by West and Miller. (Their casting was first announced last year.)

Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone") co-stars as young lawyer Jonathan "Johnny" Warren, who gets drawn "into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything." The cast also includes Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens, Celia Imrie, and Nick Mohammed.

HBO has also released a teaser trailer for the series; press PLAY above to get a sneak peek.