PBS' Monarch Of The Glen Reboot Sets Cast, Including An Outlander Villain — See First-Look Photos
"Monarch of the Glen" has found its new generation.
PBS on Thursday unveiled the cast of the six-episode reboot series, which stars Julia Brown ("Shetland") as high-flying London lawyer Isla Campbell, who finds herself back at her family's crumbling Highland estate for her estranged father's funeral, expecting to be gone in days. Instead, she discovers she has inherited a million-pound debt, a bank closing in, and a brother, Alasdair, played by Chris Fulton ("Outlander"), refusing to let go of their ancestral home.
"Under the same roof for the first time in years, brother and sister must find a way to save the struggling estate before time runs out and they lose it for good," reads the official description.
The cast also includes Ewan Miller ("High Value Target") as gamekeeper and family friend Ewan, and Rishi Nair ("Grantchester") as businessman Daniel. Phyllis Logan ("Downton Abbey") stars as Morag, with John Gordon Sinclair ("Gregory's Girl") as longtime family lawyer Fergus, and Gordon Kennedy ("Robin Hood") as stockman Angus.
Production is currently underway in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The series, which will air on PBS' "Masterpiece," is set to premiere in 2027.
Monarch was a PBS fan favorite in the early '00s
The new "Monarch of the Glen" series promises to "transport us to the stunning Scottish Highlands while introducing a rich ensemble of unforgettable new characters," per the series description. "This family saga promises heart, humor and romance — bound together by breathtaking landscapes, roaring hearths, and the people who call this wild corner of the world home."
"I'm so excited to be stepping into the world of 'Monarch of the Glen' and bringing Isla Campbell to life," Julia Brown, who leads the reboot, said in a statement. "Isla is ambitious, sharp, and fiercely independent, but returning home to Scotland forces her to confront her past, her family, and a future she never expected. I am so, so proud to be joining such a talented cast and cannot wait to bring this heartfelt story to audiences."
Jeremy Brock ("A Very Royal Scandal") will write the new "Monarch of the Glen" along with Stephen Greenhorn ("Dept. Q"), with Brock serving as series creator.
The original "Monarch" debuted on BBC in 2000, with Alastair Mackenzie starring as new estate owner Archie MacDonald, who tries to rebuild his childhood home in Scotland while dealing with a host of eccentric locals. The show became a fan favorite and eventually ran for seven seasons, airing here in the U.S. on PBS. But several main cast members left the show before its conclusion, including Mackenzie, who exited the series after Season 5, with Archie moving to New Zealand.
Scroll through the first-look photos below, then hit the comments with your reactions to PBS' new "Monarch of the Glen."