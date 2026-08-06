PBS' Monarch Of The Glen Reboot Sets Cast, Including An Outlander Villain — See First-Look Photos

"Monarch of the Glen" has found its new generation.

PBS on Thursday unveiled the cast of the six-episode reboot series, which stars Julia Brown ("Shetland") as high-flying London lawyer Isla Campbell, who finds herself back at her family's crumbling Highland estate for her estranged father's funeral, expecting to be gone in days. Instead, she discovers she has inherited a million-pound debt, a bank closing in, and a brother, Alasdair, played by Chris Fulton ("Outlander"), refusing to let go of their ancestral home.

"Under the same roof for the first time in years, brother and sister must find a way to save the struggling estate before time runs out and they lose it for good," reads the official description.

The cast also includes Ewan Miller ("High Value Target") as gamekeeper and family friend Ewan, and Rishi Nair ("Grantchester") as businessman Daniel. Phyllis Logan ("Downton Abbey") stars as Morag, with John Gordon Sinclair ("Gregory's Girl") as longtime family lawyer Fergus, and Gordon Kennedy ("Robin Hood") as stockman Angus.

Production is currently underway in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The series, which will air on PBS' "Masterpiece," is set to premiere in 2027.