Quote Of The Day By Sterling K. Brown: 'Fear Can Be A Great Motivator, So Long As It Doesn't Overcome Your Desire To...'

Sterling K. Brown is a well-versed actor who transcends genre. After driving audiences to tears as Randall Pearson on "This Is Us," the actor took on an action-packed role as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins in "Paradise." The Hulu original was graced with seven Emmy nominations in July 2026, including a nod to Brown for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. The actor was also listed in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in 2026, which only goes to show how inspiring his trajectory in Hollywood has been.

Before becoming an established performer in various TV productions (including "The People v. O.J. Simpson," which led to his first Emmy win), Brown graduated from Stanford University with an acting degree in 1998. Although he enrolled in university as an economics major, he pivoted to the performing arts and didn't look back. When Brown was invited back to his alma mater to deliver a commencement speech for the Class of 2018, he emphasized the importance of approaching fear as a motivator.

Despite his initial reluctance to pursue acting, Brown trusted his instincts, and it paid off in the long run. He became the first African American actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Drama for "This Is Us," and as of August 2026, he has three Emmy Awards on his shelf. He also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for "This Is Us" and for his part in the "Black Panther" ensemble in 2018, and received his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "American Fiction" in 2023.