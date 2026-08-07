Quote Of The Day By Sterling K. Brown: 'Fear Can Be A Great Motivator, So Long As It Doesn't Overcome Your Desire To...'
Sterling K. Brown is a well-versed actor who transcends genre. After driving audiences to tears as Randall Pearson on "This Is Us," the actor took on an action-packed role as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins in "Paradise." The Hulu original was graced with seven Emmy nominations in July 2026, including a nod to Brown for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. The actor was also listed in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in 2026, which only goes to show how inspiring his trajectory in Hollywood has been.
Before becoming an established performer in various TV productions (including "The People v. O.J. Simpson," which led to his first Emmy win), Brown graduated from Stanford University with an acting degree in 1998. Although he enrolled in university as an economics major, he pivoted to the performing arts and didn't look back. When Brown was invited back to his alma mater to deliver a commencement speech for the Class of 2018, he emphasized the importance of approaching fear as a motivator.
Despite his initial reluctance to pursue acting, Brown trusted his instincts, and it paid off in the long run. He became the first African American actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Drama for "This Is Us," and as of August 2026, he has three Emmy Awards on his shelf. He also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for "This Is Us" and for his part in the "Black Panther" ensemble in 2018, and received his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "American Fiction" in 2023.
Quote of the Day by Sterling K. Brown
"Fear can be a great motivator, so long as it doesn't overcome your desire to move forward. You have an opportunity/responsibility to leave this world better than you found it. And you do that by being brilliant! By letting your light shine! And don't worry about anybody else's light. Don't try to compare yours to anyone else's. If you have found that thing, that purpose in life that gives you access to maximum enthusiasm, trust that!"
The above quote comes from Sterling K. Brown's inspirational commencement speech to Stanford's Class of 2018. The actor wanted graduates to walk away from their university experience ready to contribute to the world in a meaningful way.
Taking his career into consideration, Brown's words of advice have value. After all, he did find that his purpose in life was acting, and continued to hone his craft by earning an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and continuing to challenge himself with every role.
He added: "I strive for personal excellence. There is no sense in doing something if you're not going to try to do your best. But also, because I know that it inspires excellence in others! I gotta pay it forward. The inspiration can't stop with me!"
Deeper meaning of Sterling K. Brown's quote — Don't fear fear
Sterling K. Brown's quote reframes fear as a motivator rather than an obstacle, which is a fresh perspective from which all of us could benefit. Rather than letting our anxiety or insecurities get in the way of achieving our goals, we should take a leap of faith in ourselves. Whether it's pivoting to a different field or taking on a daunting opportunity, being motivated by fear can help us go far.
His message also encourages people to be brilliant in their own way. Everyone has something that gives them maximum enthusiasm, and Brown's advice is for us to lean in. Instead of focusing on what others are achieving and undermining our potential, the actor tells us to remain resilient and dedicated.
More quotes from Sterling K. Brown
"Taking it moment to moment in life, on stage, on screen is usually the best recipe to get to the end of anything. That's what I try to do as a performer." — From a 2024 interview with NPR
"When we embrace the totality of who we are, you don't have to be afraid to share all of who you are." — From a 2024 interview with Netflix
"I had a mantra. I knew what my why was, like why I was doing it. And it was because I wanted to entertain, educate, and edify. I wanted to entertain people, give them something to laugh about; I wanted to educate people, give them something to think about; and edify, hopefully make them want to be a better version of themselves." — From a 2026 interview with The Daily Show