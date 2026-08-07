Big Brother Week 4 Eviction Recap: Did Haley Successfully Take Out Her Target?
For the "Big Brother" fans among us who love unpredictable gameplay, juicy blindsides, and last-minute coups, it's been a snoozy summer thus far. The eight-member Toolshed alliance has dominated the game for four weeks straight, and the closest we've come to a big move — a potential 11th-hour save of Jason last week — never came to fruition.
But are the reality icons about to wake up this sleepy season?
During Thursday's live eviction episode, much of the pre-taped footage was devoted to a possible save of Drew, who has unknowingly spent most of this week as his fellow Toolshed members' primary target. But as the eviction neared, Dee floated to Devens the idea of keeping Drew, after all; if Drew stays in the house, he'll likely be a target for several more weeks, and he's coming after Haley, Chuk, and Kamu instead of Dee, Devens, and Angela. Why should the icons get rid of someone who'll benefit their game long-term?
Dee brought the idea to Angela, who was surprisingly on board with keeping Drew. (Remember this time last week, when she said she was warding Drew off with her evil eye?) The trick, then, would be persuading Haley, Chuk, and Kamu that Drew wasn't such a threat, after all, even though he'll absolutely gun for that trio if he gets the chance. (As a reminder, Dee and Devens have been in the Red Corner sub-alliance with Haley, Chuk, and Kamu since the early days of the season, so keeping Drew in the house is a fun bit of treason on the "Survivor" alums' part.)
Blockbuster and eviction results
Of course, the downside of the BB Blockbuster competition is that it can make all of this delectable secret strategizing moot, and that's indeed what happened on Thursday: Drew won the jigsaw puzzle-based Blockbuster this time around, rendering Dee and Devens' efforts to keep him fairly meaningless. (But hey, at least we got a half-dozen reminders that "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" is hitting theaters soon. An odd platform to promote that movie, no? Do the audiences overlap?)
Meanwhile, even though Julie Chen Moonves alluded to the house's target being "in flux" for the past 24 hours, there wasn't enough time during Thursday's broadcast to detail what that meant. In short, earlier today, Drew, Dee, and Devens whipped up the votes for a different Week 4 blindside — one that would send Lyric out the door instead of Haley's backup target, Melody, if both of those ladies remained nominated after the Blockbuster. It was hard to tell, before the live feeds went dark ahead of Thursday's episode, if the votes were truly there to keep Melody, after all... but the live televised vote confirmed it. Lyric was evicted by a vote of eight to three — Chuk, Kamu, and Yash were the only votes to keep her — and Haley was duly flabbergasted. Behold, her face when Lyric was booted:
Hey, this season did get fun!
For Lyric's part, she had a tearful but optimistic chat with Julie, in which she correctly guessed that Kamu, Chuk, and Yash were the votes in her favor and accurately identified six of the eight Toolshed members (minus Barrett and Drew). But the biggest takeaway? She called her romance with Rome "the real deal" and signed up her dad, Glenn Medeiros, to sing his famous song "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You" at their wedding. Hey, Bayleigh and Swaggy C got engaged on the Season 20 finale; maybe these two crazy kids will, too.
What are your thoughts on Thursday's eviction, "Big Brother" fans? And who do you want to see win the famed wall competition for Head of Household? Tell us in a comment!