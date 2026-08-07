Big Brother Week 4 Eviction Recap: Did Haley Successfully Take Out Her Target?

For the "Big Brother" fans among us who love unpredictable gameplay, juicy blindsides, and last-minute coups, it's been a snoozy summer thus far. The eight-member Toolshed alliance has dominated the game for four weeks straight, and the closest we've come to a big move — a potential 11th-hour save of Jason last week — never came to fruition.

But are the reality icons about to wake up this sleepy season?

During Thursday's live eviction episode, much of the pre-taped footage was devoted to a possible save of Drew, who has unknowingly spent most of this week as his fellow Toolshed members' primary target. But as the eviction neared, Dee floated to Devens the idea of keeping Drew, after all; if Drew stays in the house, he'll likely be a target for several more weeks, and he's coming after Haley, Chuk, and Kamu instead of Dee, Devens, and Angela. Why should the icons get rid of someone who'll benefit their game long-term?

Dee brought the idea to Angela, who was surprisingly on board with keeping Drew. (Remember this time last week, when she said she was warding Drew off with her evil eye?) The trick, then, would be persuading Haley, Chuk, and Kamu that Drew wasn't such a threat, after all, even though he'll absolutely gun for that trio if he gets the chance. (As a reminder, Dee and Devens have been in the Red Corner sub-alliance with Haley, Chuk, and Kamu since the early days of the season, so keeping Drew in the house is a fun bit of treason on the "Survivor" alums' part.)