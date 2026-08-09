Quote Of The Day By Tom Hanks: Being Kind Is Just Being Open To A Possibility Of Making A Simple Choice That...

Is there anyone out there more equipped to speak on kindness than Hollywood's wholesome Tom Hanks?

Hanks is perhaps best known for his starring role in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," playing a sweet Alabama man who spends his adult life trying to reconnect with his childhood love, Jenny. The role earned him his second Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. His first win came just one year earlier for playing Andrew Beckett in "Philadelphia."

During his decades-long career, Hanks has starred in other iconic films, such as "Cast Away," "Big," "Saving Private Ryan," "A League of Their Own," "Apollo 13," and the Mister Rogers biographical drama "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

His popularity has spanned generations through his work in the "Toy Story" film franchise. He has voiced Sheriff Woody in all five "Toy Story" movies, including the most recent, which premiered in 2026. Hanks has also voiced the character in numerous other spin-offs and shorts.

In addition to his work in cinema, Hanks has appeared in TV series, including "Bosom Buddies," "Family Ties," "Electric City," and more.

On and off the screen, Hanks exudes warmth and kindness, making him the perfect person to deliver today's quote of the day.