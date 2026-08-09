My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3 Finale: Who Does Jackie End Up With? And Is [Spoiler] Dead?!

Just when you think "My Life With the Walter Boys" will zig, it zags: Season 3 of the Netflix YA adaptation delivered a new set of twists that are even more shocking than those of the past.

But before we dig into the latest batch of episodes, we must refresh our memory on where we left off in Season 2 — which concluded with not one, but two cliffhangers! The first related to our central love triangle involving Jackie, Cole, and Alex. After Cole caught Jackie and Alex making out, Jackie realized it was Cole for whom she had feelings. (Does it make sense? No! But we don't judge!) Cole started acting like a man-child after seeing the girl he liked kiss his brother, and Jackie confronted him about his bad behavior. It all led to a huge finale declaration: "I love you," Cole told her.

Of course, nothing in this Netflix world is easy, so the pair did not ride off happily into the sunset. Alex, who thought he and Jackie were falling for each other, had overheard the whole thing, and Jackie had some cleaning up to do. But before she could begin to explain herself, George, the Walter family patriarch, collapsed amid a medical emergency, and an ambulance arrived to rush him off to the hospital.

Luckily, Season 3 does resolve those cliffhangers: George survives, and Jackie and Cole pursue a relationship without much protest from Alex. But the third season's finale makes sure to deliver a few surprising twists of its own.