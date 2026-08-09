My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3 Finale: Who Does Jackie End Up With? And Is [Spoiler] Dead?!
Just when you think "My Life With the Walter Boys" will zig, it zags: Season 3 of the Netflix YA adaptation delivered a new set of twists that are even more shocking than those of the past.
But before we dig into the latest batch of episodes, we must refresh our memory on where we left off in Season 2 — which concluded with not one, but two cliffhangers! The first related to our central love triangle involving Jackie, Cole, and Alex. After Cole caught Jackie and Alex making out, Jackie realized it was Cole for whom she had feelings. (Does it make sense? No! But we don't judge!) Cole started acting like a man-child after seeing the girl he liked kiss his brother, and Jackie confronted him about his bad behavior. It all led to a huge finale declaration: "I love you," Cole told her.
Of course, nothing in this Netflix world is easy, so the pair did not ride off happily into the sunset. Alex, who thought he and Jackie were falling for each other, had overheard the whole thing, and Jackie had some cleaning up to do. But before she could begin to explain herself, George, the Walter family patriarch, collapsed amid a medical emergency, and an ambulance arrived to rush him off to the hospital.
Luckily, Season 3 does resolve those cliffhangers: George survives, and Jackie and Cole pursue a relationship without much protest from Alex. But the third season's finale makes sure to deliver a few surprising twists of its own.
Who does Jackie end up with?
At first, Season 3 feels like a breath of fresh air after that traumatic Season 2 ending: George slowly gets back into life on the ranch, where Jackie and Cole are happily in love. They even have Alex's blessing! The other Walter brother tells Jackie he's accepted her new relationship, and he develops a flirtation with Kiley.
But when Eliot (Naveen Paddock), Jackie's childhood friend from New York, arrives in town, she's forced to reckon with her past, present, and future: Is Cole holding her back? Is she living up to her potential here on the ranch? Eliot urges her to stay driven and focus on her future by getting into a competitive college. He even confronts Cole, telling him a girl like Jackie would never end up with a guy like him. (His reasoning is off, but is he wrong? Cole isn't exactly kind, warm, or fun!)
After getting chewed out by Eliot, unbeknownst to Jackie, Cole decides he's going to be a martyr. He abruptly ends things with Jackie during a romantic, candlelit evening. She has no idea that he's been influenced by Eliot, and she begs him to reconsider. He stands firm, and walks away from the relationship like the dramatic king he is.
Though viewers know Cole's behavior is simply a misguided act of love, Jackie vows to move on. So how do things end up? Do Cole and Jackie reconcile? In the final moments of the Season 3 finale, three new twists are introduced: George's doctor has advised him to get a second opinion on his scans — though he survived his ordeal, he may not be in the clear; Jackie kisses Eliot (!); and Cole gets into a brutal car crash, leaving his fate up in the air.
What did you think of the "My Life With the Walter Boys" Season 3 finale? Will Jackie and Cole be able to come back together? Or are you 'shipping her new romance with Eliot? Grade the finale — and Season 3 overall — in the polls below, then sound off in the comments!