Quotes Of The Week: Ted Lasso, Lucky, The Shards, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, And More
What better way to close out the weekend than with a robust edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week?
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," "Let's Marry Harry," "Lucky," "Furious," "Project Runway," "All American," "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Also featured in this week's roundup: The Challenge" gets a vocabulary lesson, "Big Brother" makes us feel old, and "The Shards" recalls the challenges of growing up in 1980s Los Angeles. Plus, we've got double doses of "Ted Lasso," and "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
"So, you're dating a redhead. That's funny."
"Why is that funny?"
"Well, it's not ha-ha funny. It's more like laugh-so-I-don't-cry funny. HA! HA! HA!"
After years of crushing on him, redhead Harper (Jennifer Stone) confronts Justin (David Henrie) about his new ginger girlfriend
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
"Are you both plants right now?"
Spock (Ethan Peck) is seeing his fellow crew members in a whole new light, thanks to hallucinogenic gasses
All American
"I saw you and Breonna made up."
"We really should get a wall in this kitchen."
Coop (Bre-Z) is reminded that the Baker house offers absolutely zero privacy
Let's Marry Harry (Episode 1)
"I live by myself with my son."
"[Gasps] You have a son?!"
"You didn't know that?"
"Why would I know that? I met you two hours ago!"
Sammy reveals a bit more about her personal life, and Shaine's response is very calm and normal
Furious
"No, we're not doing that. We're the FBI. We play chess, not checkers. No offense, buddy."
"No offense taken. I like tic tac toe, so."
Danny (Scoot McNairy) refuses to let FBI Agent Frank Choi's (Rob Yang) snide comments get under his skin
Ted Lasso
"If you're all dealing with jet lag later, come check out Henry's soccer game."
"Don't you mean football, Ted?"
"No, sir. We're in America, my friend. We call it soccer, and I've got dollars in my pants, and we use elevators to go up to our apartments, where we poop French fries into our diapers."
Ted (Jason Sudeikis) schools Higgins (Jeremy Swift) on American English
Ted Lasso (Bonus Quote!)
"It's all seniors, but they don't allow Fox News playing in any of the common areas."
Dottie (Becky Ann Baker) explains the rules at her retirement community to Rebecca and Keeley
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
"Look at the legs! We're like pretzels!"
AJ marvels at Adele's form during rehearsals
The Challenge
"A stalemate? I've never heard that word in my life. It sounds like a captain's term. But apparently, that's when everyone comes to a tie."
Deb Chubb's first "Challenge" season is quite the learning experience for her
The Shards
"Kids today have it f***ing easy. Sure, being a teenager is hard now because you have to deal with puberty and sexuality and online bullying. But our generation had it tougher, because we had to deal with serial killers."
Bret (Igby Rigney) highlights the real challenge of growing up in 1980s Los Angeles
Lucky
"You're under arrest."
"Took ya long enough."
Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) gets sassy with Agent Rand (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) after turning herself in to the authorities
Big Brother
"How was [the competition]? What'd you guys do?"
"So, it was like VHSes and a plate on top..."
"What's a VHS?"
"Are you serious?"
Twenty-something Lyric Medeiros has no idea what a videotape is, bless her heart
Project Runway
"I like it. Is it a little too casual, cool, she would wear this anytime? It doesn't feel something my girls would run around in."
"Duh, it's not your girl, bruh. Like, my girl is young, hot, and lit."
Naheim uses his confessional to fire back at Christian's feedback on his latest look
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
"Does your magic work in the bedroom?"
"I don't need magic. I'm a good listener."
Magic Bert (Brian Posehn) is unintentionally suave
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (Bonus Quote!)
"We gotta get out of here."
"Why? It's not such a bad world. We can chill here for a while."
"Stuart, the people here think science is evil."
"How's that different from our world?"
Yeah, Stuart (Kevin Sussman) might have a point about our 2026 reality