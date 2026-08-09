Quotes Of The Week: Ted Lasso, Lucky, The Shards, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, And More﻿

What better way to close out the weekend than with a robust edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," "Let's Marry Harry," "Lucky," "Furious," "Project Runway," "All American," "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Also featured in this week's roundup: The Challenge" gets a vocabulary lesson, "Big Brother" makes us feel old, and "The Shards" recalls the challenges of growing up in 1980s Los Angeles. Plus, we've got double doses of "Ted Lasso," and "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)