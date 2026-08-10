House Of The Dragon Finale: [Spoiler]'s Death 'Condemns Rhaenyra To The Path She's Chosen,' Emma D'Arcy Says
This post contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon." Proceed accordingly.
Rulers of Westeros lose their humanity with such regularity, you could set your watch by it. And in the Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon," Queen Rhaenyra's hour of heartlessness arrives.
The woman who vowed to rule like her peace-loving father, King Viserys, has the High Septon killed when he refuses to anoint her and legitimize her claim to the Iron Throne. Then she returns to the Red Keep to find her half-sister, Helaena, has died by suicide rather than subject herself and her unborn child — a threat to Rhaenyra's reign — to the cruelty and fate the Black queen constantly threatened.
At the end of the hour, Rhaenyra (played by Emma D'Arcy) stands near the window from which Helaena jumped, and she is unmoved. In the finale's final moments, Rhaenyra merely closes the window's shutters.
In a press conference regarding the season-ender, series star D'Arcy said they thought Helaena's death represents a defining moment — and not a good one — for the spiraling monarch.
"Helaena is sort of the moral heart of the show, I think. She's maybe the only character who has a proximity to power, but reminds uncontaminated," D'Arcy told reporters. "And so, I think her death condemns Rhaenyra to the path she's chosen. I think there's no way back after that. There's certainly no route back to a more moderate form of leadership."
What Helaena's death means for Rhaenyra and Alicent
Emma D'Arcy added: "I don't know where we go from here, but I imagine it's likely to be impassable in her relationship with Alicent, which I think also means Helaena's death condemns Rhaenyra to be alone in her pursuit for power."
Let's not forget that Helaena (played by Phia Saban) had the ability to see the future, an ability the show highlighted at the end of Season 2, when she spooked Aemond with details about how he'd eventually die. D'Arcy said that otherworldly power came into their mind while considering the events of Episode 8.
"I was sort of thinking about, well, Rhaenyra [and] her rejection of the Seven and murder of the High Septon, and this attempt to reject other legitimizing institutions. In a funny way, Helaena's power of sight is another institution of legitimacy."
And then there's Rhaenyra's choice to toss aside Helaena's embroidery, which depicted not only her fall from the window but also Rhaenyra's sitting the Iron Throne while dragons and flames danced behind her.
"I guess I just love the simplicity of looking at a document that could be hugely illuminating, but choosing to chuck it on the floor," D'Arcy said, laughing.
In January, HBO announced that the fourth season of "House of the Dragon" will be its last, confirming what showrunner Ryan Condal told reporters in August 2024. Season 4 is expected to premiere in 2028.
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