House Of The Dragon Finale: [Spoiler]'s Death 'Condemns Rhaenyra To The Path She's Chosen,' Emma D'Arcy Says

This post contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon." Proceed accordingly.

Rulers of Westeros lose their humanity with such regularity, you could set your watch by it. And in the Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon," Queen Rhaenyra's hour of heartlessness arrives.

The woman who vowed to rule like her peace-loving father, King Viserys, has the High Septon killed when he refuses to anoint her and legitimize her claim to the Iron Throne. Then she returns to the Red Keep to find her half-sister, Helaena, has died by suicide rather than subject herself and her unborn child — a threat to Rhaenyra's reign — to the cruelty and fate the Black queen constantly threatened.

At the end of the hour, Rhaenyra (played by Emma D'Arcy) stands near the window from which Helaena jumped, and she is unmoved. In the finale's final moments, Rhaenyra merely closes the window's shutters.

In a press conference regarding the season-ender, series star D'Arcy said they thought Helaena's death represents a defining moment — and not a good one — for the spiraling monarch.

"Helaena is sort of the moral heart of the show, I think. She's maybe the only character who has a proximity to power, but reminds uncontaminated," D'Arcy told reporters. "And so, I think her death condemns Rhaenyra to the path she's chosen. I think there's no way back after that. There's certainly no route back to a more moderate form of leadership."