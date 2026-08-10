Quote Of The Day By Norman Lear: 'The American People Are So Wise Of Heart And So Ready And Interested In Being Engaged And So Interested In...'

Television icon Norman Lear knew a thing or two about dialogue.

The series creator/writer/producer had more than 100 shows to his name over the course of his long career, many of them comedies that mined the way people talked to each other for all the humor (and tragedy) that he liked to say existed in close proximity. He created mainstays of American TV history like "All in the Family," "Maude," "The Jeffersons," "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," "Good Times" and "One Day at a Time," and he took home six Emmy Awards for his work in the medium.

Lear's insight into relationships resonated through generations, as proven by the popularity of ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" reenactments of several of his shows. He also was one of the first inductees into the Television Hall of Fame.

Lear died in 2023 at age 101. But his legacy lives on in his body of work and the way he approached human interactions, which makes him today's Quote of the Day.