Ben Jones, The Dukes Of Hazzard's Cooter, Dead At 84

Ben Jones, the actor best known for playing mechanic Cooter on "The Dukes of Hazzard," died Sunday. He was 84.

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke on all seven seasons of the CBS comedy, confirmed the death on Instagram writing, "'The Dukes of Hazzard' lost another integral part of their cast today. Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business. He will be sorely missed... Denver Pyle frequently said to Ben, 'I'm not your Uncle Jesse!' But I feel like we lost a Duke cousin today."

Jones' wife, Alma Viator, also took to social media to eulogize "the love of my life."

"Ben passed from a massive heart attack," she wrote on Facebook. "He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing, rich, full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much."

Jones played Cooter Davenport on all seven seasons of "The Dukes of Hazzard," which aired from 1979-1985. He reprised the role in two TV movies: 1997's "Reunion!" and 2000's "Hazzard in Hollywood." His character owned the local garage, and the mechanic was known as an affable guy and honorary Duke.