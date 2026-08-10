Amy Poehler And Michael Schur's Dig Sets Fall Release Date On Peacock — Get First Look

Amy Poehler and "Parks & Recreation" boss Michael Schur are mining a fresh new comedy for Peacock: The comedian and executive producer are officially reuniting for "Dig," which will drop all 10 episodes Monday, November 23.

Reads the official description, "A team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime."

In addition to Poehler, the series co-stars Hugh Laurie ("House"), Geraldine Viswanathan ("Miracle Workers"), Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor"), and Fina Strazza ("Fear Street: Prom Queen"). Guest stars include Kayvan Novak ("What We Do in the Shadows"), Jon Pointing ("Big Boys"), and Bonita Friedericy ("Chuck").

Schur and J.J. Philbin serve as co-showrunners and EPs. Poehler also executive-produces.

Is a Poehler/Schur reunion enough to get you on board? See photos below, then let us know if you'll be watching by dropping some comments.