All American Sneak Peek: Jordan And Khalil Spill Each Other's Secrets In A Locker Room Confrontation (Exclusive)

Revealing other people's secrets is quickly becoming a weekly tradition on "All American."

Last week on the football drama, a whole lot of lies and half-truths came to light during Coop's ill-fated dinner party. And, as seen above in TVLine's exclusive sneak peek of tonight's episode (The CW, 8/7c), there's a little more dirty laundry to be aired, and it's going to happen in the South Crenshaw Chargers' locker room.

First, Jordan is pressed by Khalil to tell his players that he's up for the head coach position at Beverly High. But the other Chargers are more supportive of Jordan's potential career move than Khalil might have expected, and it leads to a tense moment between Khalil and his coach — and another secret gets accidentally spilled.

Elsewhere in Monday's hour, titled "Rebel Without a Pause," an ICE raid at South Crenshaw "leaves Amina, Preach, and Khalil forever changed," per the official synopsis. "KJ and his Beverly teammates activate to help their friends at South Crenshaw, but their actions have consequences. Meanwhile, a bomb drop during their press conference threatens to blow up Cassius and Jordan's relationship."

Press PLAY above to watch our full exclusive clip from tonight's "All American," then hit the comments with your thoughts!