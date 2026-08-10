Jon Hamm Presides Over '63 Hours Of Total Chaos' In American Hostage Trailer — Watch
The past looks good on Jon Hamm.
The "Mad Men" star is returning to period drama with "American Hostage," a 1970s-set psychological thriller based on the podcast of the same name. On Monday, MGM+ released a trailer for the anthology series' first season; you can watch the sneak peek above.
Like Season 1 of the podcast, "American Hostage" chronicles the true story of Indianapolis radio reporter Fred Heckman (played by Hamm), who inadvertently becomes embroiled in a high-pressure hostage situation. In the footage above, we see Tony Kiritsis (Giovanni Ribisi, "Sneaky Pete") call into Fred's news program and demand to be interviewed... or his hostage dies.
The series also stars Mireille Enos ("The Killing") as Barbara Heckman, William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") as Ben Hairston, Jonathan Tucker ("Kingdom") as FBI Special Agent Cormac McNally, Kristoffer Polaha ("Life Unexpected") as Dick Hall, and Kat Cunning ("The Deuce") as Ibby Hall.
When does American Hostage premiere?
The eight-episode first season of "American Hostage" will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, September 20. Weekly episodes will follow, culminating with the season finale on November 1. The series will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September.
"American Hostage" hails from co-creators Shawn Ryan ("The Shield," "S.W.A.T.," "Timeless") and Eileen Myers ("The Night Agent," "Big Love"), who serve as executive producers alongside Jon Hamm, Sharon Hoffman, Connie Tavel, Marney Hochman, Shawn Christensen, Jen Roskind, Gabriel Mason, Nina Lopez-Corrado, and Adam Arkin. Arkin and Lopez-Corrado also direct.
Press PLAY on the trailer above to get a taste of "American Hostage," then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?