The past looks good on Jon Hamm.

The "Mad Men" star is returning to period drama with "American Hostage," a 1970s-set psychological thriller based on the podcast of the same name. On Monday, MGM+ released a trailer for the anthology series' first season; you can watch the sneak peek above.

Like Season 1 of the podcast, "American Hostage" chronicles the true story of Indianapolis radio reporter Fred Heckman (played by Hamm), who inadvertently becomes embroiled in a high-pressure hostage situation. In the footage above, we see Tony Kiritsis (Giovanni Ribisi, "Sneaky Pete") call into Fred's news program and demand to be interviewed... or his hostage dies.

The series also stars Mireille Enos ("The Killing") as Barbara Heckman, William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") as Ben Hairston, Jonathan Tucker ("Kingdom") as FBI Special Agent Cormac McNally, Kristoffer Polaha ("Life Unexpected") as Dick Hall, and Kat Cunning ("The Deuce") as Ibby Hall.