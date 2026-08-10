Why Roderick Dustin From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

Roderick Dustin certainly made an impression in "House of the Dragon" Season 3, as the likes of Ormund Hightower (James Norton) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) fell into the jaws of the Winter Wolves during the war between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and the greens. The prequel has become one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max, and it's unique characters like Dustin which help make it feel distinct from "Game of Thrones."

While we won't get into spoilers for the bloody "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale, it's fair to say that Roddy the Ruin's gnarly approach to warfare makes for some of the best scenes this season — and they're guaranteed to get audiences talking. If he looks familiar, that's because he's played by the lovable Scottish star, Tommy Flanagan.

Anyone who's watched FX's "Sons of Anarchy," which is one of the best gangster TV shows of all time, will remember Flanagan from his turn as Chibs Telford. He's the biker who becomes the vice president of the titular gang under Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) later in the series. The character was born in Scotland, before spending much of his younger years being raised in Belfast, and was affiliated with the IRA — which is how the Sons end up running guns to their Irish partners. But Flanagan has a number of other famed roles under his belt.