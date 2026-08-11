5 Times '70s Sitcoms Traumatized Their Audiences

'70s sitcoms weren't always content to simply make audiences laugh. Some writers pushed into increasingly serious territory, taking advantage of the creative room they were given. "We were allowed as much latitude as we could envision," "M*A*S*H" creator Larry Gelbart told The Atlanta Constitution. "Sure, there were differences of opinion, but CBS has been absolutely splendid in letting us do the kind of show we wanted to do."

"M*A*S*H" regularly ventured into unusually dark territory for a sitcom. While some of the show's darkest moments occurred in the '80s and are therefore exempt from this list, rest assured the show offered up plenty of other traumatizing moments to choose from.

And while some darkness was baked into "M*A*S*H" because of its wartime premise, other moments on this list come from shows with a much more lighthearted reputation. '70s viewers tuned into these five episodes expecting to laugh, only to instead be left in tears.