Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Brings Back Fourth Big Bang Theory Cast Member As Stuart's Shrink In Episode 4

Mayim Bialik joined "The Big Bang Theory," first as a guest star, in Season 3's finale, when Howard and Raj made Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper a dating profile that matched him with Bialik's Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler. Bialik was elevated to series-regular status early in Season 4, and would go on to appear in 203 (out of 279) episodes, with Amy and Sheldon marrying in Season 11.

But Bialik's stint as Dr. Fowler didn't end with "Big Bang." She'd go on to lend her voice to a pair of "Young Sheldon" episodes (Season 4, Episode 1, and Season 5, Episode 7), before returning in the flesh, opposite Parsons, in the prequel series' 2024 finale, which flashed forward to the near-ish future and revealed that Sheldon had been writing his memoir all along — hence Parsons' role as narrator throughout the prequel's 141-episode run.

The finale also offered a glimpse at Sheldon and Amy's life after "Big Bang": They were still living in Pasadena and raising two children — son Leonard, who played hockey for the Pasadena Penguins, and a daughter whose name was not revealed, but who had developed an interest in acting after Penny babysat her.

Now, two years later, Bialik is back as Amy once again — albeit as an alternate-universe version of the neurobiologist who traded the lab for a psychiatric ward.