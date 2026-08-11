Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. — "American Horror Story: 13" (FX)

Watch an exclusive preview screening of an episode from Season 13 followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology's all-star 13th installment.

Scheduled to appear: Sarah Paulson (Cordelia Goode), Billie Lourd (Mallory), Gabourey Sidibe, (Queenie), Leslie Grossman (Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt), Lou Eyrich (co-executive producer), and more

Friday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. — "Dexter: Resurrection" & 20th Anniversary of "Dexter" (Paramount+)

As the "Dexter" franchise celebrates a milestone anniversary, the evening will feature a preview screening of the "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 2 premiere followed by a conversation with the show's cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan/EP), Uma Thurman (Charley Brown), James Remar (Harry Morgan), Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan), Bokeem Woodbine (Captain Mixon), Clyde Phillips (showrunner/EP), and Scott Reynolds (EP)

Saturday, October 10 at 6 p.m. — "Tulsa King" (Paramount+)

Catch an advanced screening of the Season 4 premiere followed by a special conversation with EP and star Sylvester Stallone, plus additional cast members.

Scheduled to appear: Stallone (Dwight 'The General' Manfredi) and more TBA

Sunday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. — "Marshals" (CBS)

The presentation will feature an exclusive preview screening of an upcoming episode from the second season of the hit CBS series, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton/EP), Spencer Hudnut (showrunner/EP), and more TBA

Monday, October 12 at 6:30 p.m. — An Evening with Billy Crystal

Celebrate the extraordinary career of Billy Crystal in a special conversation with the legendary comedian, actor, writer, producer, and host. As Crystal returns to Broadway in "860," he reflects on the performances, experiences, and creative journey that have made him one of entertainment's most enduring and beloved performers.

Scheduled to appear: Billy Crystal, Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director

Tuesday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. — "The Gilded Age" (HBO)

Ahead of the Emmy-nominated HBO series' new season, the evening will feature an exclusive conversation with the show's stars and executive producer, who will share behind-the-scenes stories and offer insights into what's in store for the upcoming fourth season.

Scheduled to appear: Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell), Cynthia Nixon (Ada Forte), Morgan Spector (George Russell), and Sonja Warfield (writer/EP)

Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. — "The Diplomat" (Netflix)

The night will feature an exclusive preview screening of the Netflix drama's Season 4 premiere, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Debora Cahn (creator, showrunner, EP, and writer), Keri Russell (Kate Wyler/EP), Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), Ato Essandoh (Stuart Hayford), Ali Ahn (Eidra Park), Nana Mensah (Billie Appiah), Janice Williams (EP), and more TBA