PaleyFest NY Lineup Includes American Horror Story, Dexter: Resurrection, Marshals, And More — See Full Schedule
PaleyFest NY has set its full 2026 schedule, which includes panels for Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" and a 20th anniversary celebration of "Dexter."
The festival will take place October 8-14 at The Paley Museum in Manhattan.
"From exclusive premieres and behind-the-scenes conversations to unforgettable moments with the biggest names in entertainment, PaleyFest NY delivers unparalleled access to the stars and shows fans love," president & CEO of The Paley Center for Media Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement. "This year is especially momentous as we introduce the PaleyFest Award, a mark of distinction that honors the extraordinary talent and storytelling across media, television, and entertainment. As we continue celebrating Paley's 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome audiences back to The Paley Museum this October for this year's exciting festival."
Citi cardmembers and Paley Members will receive presale access to tickets starting Tuesday. The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, August 14 at noon ET.
Scroll down to view the full PaleyFest NY 2026 schedule and guests.
Full 2026 PaleyFest Lineup
Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. — "American Horror Story: 13" (FX)
Watch an exclusive preview screening of an episode from Season 13 followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology's all-star 13th installment.
Scheduled to appear: Sarah Paulson (Cordelia Goode), Billie Lourd (Mallory), Gabourey Sidibe, (Queenie), Leslie Grossman (Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt), Lou Eyrich (co-executive producer), and more
Friday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. — "Dexter: Resurrection" & 20th Anniversary of "Dexter" (Paramount+)
As the "Dexter" franchise celebrates a milestone anniversary, the evening will feature a preview screening of the "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 2 premiere followed by a conversation with the show's cast and creative team.
Scheduled to appear: Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan/EP), Uma Thurman (Charley Brown), James Remar (Harry Morgan), Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan), Bokeem Woodbine (Captain Mixon), Clyde Phillips (showrunner/EP), and Scott Reynolds (EP)
Saturday, October 10 at 6 p.m. — "Tulsa King" (Paramount+)
Catch an advanced screening of the Season 4 premiere followed by a special conversation with EP and star Sylvester Stallone, plus additional cast members.
Scheduled to appear: Stallone (Dwight 'The General' Manfredi) and more TBA
Sunday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. — "Marshals" (CBS)
The presentation will feature an exclusive preview screening of an upcoming episode from the second season of the hit CBS series, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.
Scheduled to appear: Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton/EP), Spencer Hudnut (showrunner/EP), and more TBA
Monday, October 12 at 6:30 p.m. — An Evening with Billy Crystal
Celebrate the extraordinary career of Billy Crystal in a special conversation with the legendary comedian, actor, writer, producer, and host. As Crystal returns to Broadway in "860," he reflects on the performances, experiences, and creative journey that have made him one of entertainment's most enduring and beloved performers.
Scheduled to appear: Billy Crystal, Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director
Tuesday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. — "The Gilded Age" (HBO)
Ahead of the Emmy-nominated HBO series' new season, the evening will feature an exclusive conversation with the show's stars and executive producer, who will share behind-the-scenes stories and offer insights into what's in store for the upcoming fourth season.
Scheduled to appear: Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell), Cynthia Nixon (Ada Forte), Morgan Spector (George Russell), and Sonja Warfield (writer/EP)
Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. — "The Diplomat" (Netflix)
The night will feature an exclusive preview screening of the Netflix drama's Season 4 premiere, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.
Scheduled to appear: Debora Cahn (creator, showrunner, EP, and writer), Keri Russell (Kate Wyler/EP), Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), Ato Essandoh (Stuart Hayford), Ali Ahn (Eidra Park), Nana Mensah (Billie Appiah), Janice Williams (EP), and more TBA