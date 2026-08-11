Brandy Tapped To Sing Theme For A Different World Sequel Series — Listen

The next generation of Hillman students now have the perfect bop to jam to come move-in day: Grammy Award-winning singer Brandy ("Moesha") has recorded a new version of the "Different World" theme song for Netflix's upcoming sequel series, the streamer revealed Tuesday.

"Singing this iconic theme song for 'A Different World' means everything to me," Brandy said in a statement. "It was one of those shows that I had to watch every time it came on. I remember the song and how it made me feel."

The track (which you can hear embedded above) was originally co-written by series star Dawnn Lewis (who played Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor in the show's first five seasons) and creator Bill Cosby, with music composed by Stu Gardner.

The "I Wanna Be Down" singer's version is the fourth to be recorded for the series. Season 1's iteration was sung by Phoebe Snow, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin took the reins for Seasons 2-5, and Boyz II Men nabbed vocal duties for the show's sixth and final run.

In the upcoming sequel series (which hits Netflix with all 10 episodes Thursday, September 24 — get a first look here), Whitley (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne's (Kadeem Hardison) daughter enrolls at Hillman College, kickstarting the story of a whole new crop of young adults at the HBCU. Deborah Wayne (played by Maleah Joi Moon) is described as "a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who's still figuring out her own path at Hillman."

Per the official description: "[Deborah's] joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus: Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first‑gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five‑star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else's problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church‑raised small‑town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision."

Guy and Hardison are set to reprise their roles alongside other OG actors Cree Summer (as Freddie Brooks), Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson), Charnele Brown (Kimberly Reese), Jenifer Lewis (Dorothy Dandridge Davenport), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Lena James).



Listen to Brandy's new theme song rendition above, then tell us in the comments: Which version of the "Different World" theme is your favorite?