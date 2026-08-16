Gilligan's Island TV Show And Movies: How To Watch In Correct Order

Just over a decade later, frustrated fans finally got their resolution in the 1978 two-part TV movie event "Rescue from Gilligan's Island." The plot finds our castaways washed out to sea after constructing a makeshift boat during a tsunami. For once, one of Gilligan's screw-ups has a positive outcome: He sets the raft on fire while cooking fish, attracting the attention of the Coast Guard. Back on the mainland, however, the rescued castaways struggle to adapt to modern life, which leads to a reunion cruise on the S.S. Minnow II. Once again, they're blown off course, ending up shipwrecked on the exact same island.

The story picks up just 12 days later in 1979's "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island." This time, the plot sees the group rescued by the U.S. Navy. But instead of abandoning the place that brought them together, Thurston buys the island and turns it into a luxury getaway — fittingly named The Castaways Resort. Gilligan and the rest of his fellow castaways are hired to help run it, which, of course, leads to holiday-resort shenanigans with the guests.

In 1981 came probably the weirdest entry of all: "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island." This story's bonkers plot sees the famous basketball team crash-land at the resort just as a corporate villain (Martin Landau) attempts a hostile takeover using a team of basketball-playing robots. The Globetrotters, along with Gilligan and the Skipper, save the day on the court. This final installment of the live-action canon ends with the gang celebrating their victory, seemingly living happily ever after.