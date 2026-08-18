Raised By Wolves: Why HBO Max Canceled Ridley Scott's Acclaimed Sci-Fi Series

HBO has long since been a home for complex and compelling dramatic television, but unfortunately, even their most interesting shows don't always last — like Ridley Scott's acclaimed sci-fi drama, "Raised By Wolves." Why did HBO Max abruptly cancel the series, which many consider to be one of the most underrated sci-fi shows of all time?

Created by Aaron Guzikowski and executive produced by Scott and David W. Zucker, the show was actually a victim of current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav's, tenure, which was a result of the proposed merger in 2021. "Raised by Wolves" — a drama following two androids tasked with raising human children on a new planet starring Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Travis Fimmel, and Niamh Algar — kicked off in 2020 and was finishing its second season by 2022.

According to Zucker (via a recent interview with Screen Rant), the studio was prepared to move into Season 3 when Zaslav's reign began — and that's when things changed. The network started to noticeably sideline the project before its official cancellation, which was sudden for the creative team, in June 2022.