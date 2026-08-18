Betty White's Golden Girls Character, Rose, Appeared On Three Other Sitcoms
Betty White, who died at 99 in 2021, was a sitcom legend throughout her nearly 80-year career, so it might come as no surprise that her beloved "Golden Girls" character made multiple appearances on other sitcoms over the years.
White played the hilarious Rose Nylund, a ditsy but lovable Minnesotan widow who shares a home in Miami with three other widowed and divorced older women: Beatrice Arthur's Dorothy Zbornak, Rue McClanahan's Blanche Devereaux (the role that White was originally supposed to play), and Estelle Getty's Sophia Petrillo, Dorothy's elderly mother. The beloved series premiered to major critical and cultural success, and the positive response over its seven-season run led to several spin-off shows, where the show's leads could participate in crossover moments. White was no exception.
The first "Golden Girls" spin-off show came in 1988, premiering on the same day as Season 4 of "The Golden Girls." "Empty Nest" followed a neighbor of the girls, Dr. Harry Weston, whose adult daughters return to Miami to live with him after his wife unexpectedly dies. White's Rose appeared on three episodes across the show's seven seasons: Season 1, Episode 14, titled "Strange Bedfellows"; Season 2, Episode 6, titled "Rambo of Neiman Marcus"; and Season 4, Episode 20, titled "Dr. Weston and Mr. Hyde."
Betty White appeared as her Golden Girls character many times
From there, the "Golden Girls" universe launched a spin-off of a spin-off, "Nurses," in 1991, just three years after "Empty Nest" debuted. The series aired for three seasons and focused on the hospital where "Empty Nest" patriarch and pediatrician Dr. Harry Weston worked. White appeared as Rose on just one crossover episode of this series, "Begone With the Wind," which was Episode 9 of Season 1.
The final "Golden Girls" spin-off series was one that came as a direct sequel to the original show. It was called "The Golden Palace" and centered on three of the four original girls (Rose, Blanche, and Sophia) selling their Miami home to run a hotel together. The show debuted in 1992, just months after the original series ended, but only managed to stay on air for one 24-episode season, as viewership dwindled after a promising start. White appeared as Rose in all the episodes.
None of the shows in the "Golden Girls" universe had the staying power to become as impactful as the series that started it all — but there's no doubt that White's work across the greater franchise will always be remembered, even if some of the spin-off shows weren't so great.