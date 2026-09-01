James Gandolfini's TV Debut Was In This Forgotten '90s Series With A Star-Studded Cast

The late James Gandolfini will always be remembered for his role as Tony Soprano, but the actor has quite the diverse resume. After making his Broadway debut in 1992, the Emmy-winning actor went on to star in a string of films, including "True Romance" and "Crimson Tide." Branching out to television in 1997, Gandolfini made his first appearance in the medium with "Gun," the ABC anthology series that only lasted six episodes before being canceled.

"Gun" follows the fate of a single .45 semi-automatic pistol and the different individuals who wield it in every episode. Produced by Robert Altman, "Gun" features a revolving door of characters played by notable stars, including Kathy Baker, Carrie Fisher, Daryl Hannah, and Martin Sheen.

Gandolfini stars in Episode 3, titled "Columbus Day," in which housewife Lilly (Rosanna Arquette) has an affair with an author while her overprotective husband Walter (Gandolfini) owns a gun that could serve as key evidence in a case. Walter is similar to Tony Soprano in some ways, such as sporting a quick-tempered nature and immense hubris about being infallible. Conversely, Walter remains conscious about legality and is honest to a fault, painting the picture of a character that feels like a precursor to a legendary Gandolfini performance.